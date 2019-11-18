12:04 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
12:16 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing what sounded like three gunshots in the area of Beverly Drive. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious after checking the area.
11:26 a.m. – A male subject called to report his mother went to his residence and had a controlled substance, but she was refusing to leave. An officer said the parties agreed to separate.
12:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Kum & Go.
1:51 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a possibly suicidal male subject missing from a residence on Natchez Trace. She said he was possibly headed for a casino in Siloam Springs. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the man.
2:34 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report receiving a video message from a 35-year-old man that made her believe he was suicidal. An officer determined the subject in question lived outside the city, so the BCSO was notified. About an hour later, Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on the subject for third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,370 professional bond.
3 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Glenview due to speeders.
3:05 p.m. – A caller reported a garage door open at the old junior high school. An officer said residents were gathering Christmas decorations to put up.
3:37 p.m. – A female subject called to report her grandmother pushed her as they were moving the grandmother’s belongings from the caller’s residence. An officer responded, but he said the parties were getting along at that time.
4:03 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles throwing walnuts at motorists passing the First Presbyterian Church. An officer said they were gone when he checked the area.
5:18 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Western Sizzlin. A formal complaint was filed.
5:21 p.m. – A caller reported power lines down on Center Street, but an officer said the lines weren’t down or even hanging too low.
