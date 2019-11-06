1:24 a.m. – Mountain Home Police requested officers watch for a 30-year-old man who had been involved in an altercation involving gunfire. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Officers were notified.
1:48 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Ridge due to a suspicious subject walking around the area. An officer didn’t locate anything unusual after checking the area.
3:03 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a female subject for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
7:04 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the Walmart parking lot. An officer located the vehicle, but it was unoccupied at the time.
9:03 a.m. – A caller reported two subjects shooting high-powered rifles in the area of Rathel. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:03 a.m. – A 46-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
9:23 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning eastbound on Bower from North Liberty. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the elderly driver was suffering medical issues.
10:47 a.m. – A male subject called requesting someone take possession of a dog he picked up. Animal Control was notified.
10:50 a.m. – A man called to report he picked up a dog running loose in the area of Cox Communications. Animal Control was notified.
10:52 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer arrested the 23-year-old male subject for theft of property and criminal trespass. He was later released after posting $1,050 professional bond.
10:55 a.m. – A special agent with the US Army requested an officer try to make contact with a 29-year-old woman to gather updated contact information. An officer said the woman no longer lived at the address given, so the information was passed on to the special agent.
11:20 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside McDonald’s on North Main. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:51 a.m. – A caller reported an Orion trash can missing from an address on Windsor. Information noted for future reference.
12:23 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report three different flower arrangements had been stolen from her mother’s grave at Maple Leaf Cemetery. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
3:11 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Hudson’s Supermarket. A formal complaint was filed.
3:44 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Walnut Street near the skatepark.
3:51 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from ALDI. Officers were notified.
7:17 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone parked in front of his residence on South Cherry. An officer said the vehicle was parked legally. The caller was advised that just because his landlord put up a no parking sign didn’t mean no one could park there.
8:10 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on South Ash. An officer spoke to the occupants, who were just watching TV. The officer also said he couldn’t hear any noise from outside the residence.
8:17 p.m. – A man called to report high traffic at a residence across the street from his. He said it happened all hours of the day and night and he thought the occupants were selling methamphetamine. Information passed on to detectives.
8:53 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible gunshot in the apartment above his at The Links. An officer said the apartment was searched for injured persons due to exigent circumstances, although none were found. The 27-year-old man who lived in the apartment was intoxicated, but he didn’t know what noise the neighbor might have heard and didn’t want any help.
9:45 p.m. – A woman called to report she put a dog that was running loose on North Maple in her fenced back yard for the night. Information left for Animal Control.
11:02 p.m. – A man called to report his stepson was misbehaving, trying to start disturbance and not going to school. He was advised he had no parental rights to file a complaint, but the mother was advised of the steps necessary for a Family in Need of Services petition.
11:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report he and his wife were in the process of getting a divorce. He said the house where they lived was in her name and he was trying to leave, but she was taking all his money. He was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city limits.
