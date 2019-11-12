12:30 a.m. – A female subject called to report she left her phone in another female subject’s vehicle and couldn’t get it back. An officer said the phone was returned to the caller.
12:39 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a light on in a building at Wheeler Field and items on the ground around it. An officer did speak to a 30-year-old man in the area, but any damage done to the building appeared to be old.
12:39 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on North Robinson, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
2:45 a.m. – A man called the HPD to report he had fallen in his residence and couldn’t get up. An officer said the man was highly intoxicated and declined medical attention after he was helped up.
7:59 a.m. – An officer out at an address on West Nicholson arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding and a new charge of resisting arrest with bond set at $915. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:20 a.m. – A caller reported three juveniles walking on South Ash and looking in vehicles parked in driveways. An officer checked the area and said everything was fine.
12:03 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked behind Johnson Manufacturing. An officer said the owner was an employee and had gone to the business on his day off, but he was advised he should leave if not there for work.
12:43 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report being involved in a hit-and-run wreck on Main Street a few minutes earlier. A formal complaint was filed.
1:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report locking her keys in her vehicle parked at a gas pump at the White Oak Station on Highways 65 North and 43. Assist completed.
2:29 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Colton’s.
2:34 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on East South Avenue to help with a combative patient. An officer said the man was highly intoxicated and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
2:59 a.m. – A woman called to report a man had been looking in her daughter’s vehicle parked on South Ash very early that morning. An officer said the man wasn’t in the area at the time, but he was located later that afternoon and was issued a criminal trespass warning for the caller’s address.
3:34 p.m. – A parking lot, hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Ozark Crossing. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:02 p.m. – A caller reported hearing someone yelling for help in the area of West Prospect Avenue. An officer located an elderly woman on a walker who couldn’t get back up the steep driveway to her home. Assist completed.
4:48 p.m. – A male subject called to report neighbors parking vehicle on West Alma in such a way he couldn’t easily get in and out of his driveway. An officer spoke to the neighbors, who agreed to be more considerate.
4:57 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a BCSO deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
6:25 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from Kum & Go. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver.
7:20 p.m. – A woman called to report she was being harassed via Facebook. An officer said he would call the woman later due to having a priority call.
7:26 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 25-year-old male driver for DWI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, careless or prohibited driving and no driver’s license with bond set at $1,495. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:56 p.m. – A man called to report his 17-year-old son as a runaway. A report was filed, but an officer located the boy at an address on South Sycamore and released him to his father.
9:35 p.m. – A caller reported four vehicles with emergency lights flashing at Main and Stephenson. An officer said the only vehicles in the area when he arrived were parked legally.
10:47 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject failed to return to Sanctuary by curfew. The information was noted at the time, but the caller reported the next morning that the woman was located and was fine.
11:36 p.m. – A caller reported two unwanted subjects at Days Inn. An officer said those subjects were gone when he arrived, but two other subjects were also issued criminal trespass warnings for the business and agreed to move along.
