1:22 a.m. – A man called to report he fell at an address on East South Avenue and couldn’t get up. Officers helped the man back into bed.
3:02 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver southbound on the Bypass near Ben Eddings. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested a 32-year-old man for driving on a suspended license and careless or prohibited driving. He was later released after posting $825 professional bond.
8:34 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a 28-year-old male inmate back to Harrison, but Newton County authorities decided to hold him a little longer on their charges.
10:22 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. He was advised it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take. He asked it be noted that his ex-wife wasn’t allowing him to visit their child.
11:06 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:51 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 36-year-old woman on a Marion County warrant for criminal trespass, harassing communications and possession of firearms by certain persons. She was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
12:39 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious female subject walking around vehicles parked outside Big Daddy’s. An officer said the woman was gone when he checked the area.
12:55 p.m. – An officer out at an address on North 3rd Street arrested a 46-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,362 cash only He was later released after posting partial cash bond of $300. A 36-year-old woman was arrested on an HPD warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,672 cash only, a Boone County warrant for non-payment of child support with bond set at $1,000 cash only and a Mountain Home Police warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:07 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog chained in the back of a pickup outside the Ranch House and it couldn’t move or lie down. Before an officer arrived, she called back and said the owner put the dog in the cab of the pickup.
1:10 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious older man driving in circles around Woodland Park watching her and her children while they ate lunch. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
1:30 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about laws regarding operation of scooters on city streets. Information given.
2:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to break into a vehicle parked outside an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer spoke to the 56-year-old man, who said he was waiting for a ride from his girlfriend and he thought the vehicle in question belonged to her.
3:09 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about child safety seat laws. Information given.
3:43 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly man drove past a school bus that was stopped and had lights flashing on Cottonwood Road. The caller provided video surveillance footage, but an officer wasn’t able to locate the vehicle.
3:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported on Speer Drive near the Social Security office.
4:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was keeping an eye on a friend’s residence on Speer Drive and accidentally set off the alarm. Information noted for future reference.
4:36 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report being harassed by a male subject at her residence. She said she hadn’t reported it in the past because she hadn’t been home at the time. She was advised to call when the man was present.
4:37 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Walnut and Central.
5:05 p.m. – A caller reported horses running loose near Brown Street. The owner was located and notified.
5:11 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43.
5:20 p.m. – An employee at Walmart reported a male subject shoplifting in the store. An officer arrested a 37-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman for theft of property. They were later released after posting $640 professional bond each.
5:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at West Ridge and North Maple.
5:33 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at Cash Saver. An officer said it had been verbal only between and employee and a significant other, but everything was fine at the time.
5:45 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Summerhill Court and getting into people’s trash. Information left for Animal Control.
6:03 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman with a small child fighting in a vehicle outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. The caller said he thought the male subject retrieved a handgun from the trunk of the vehicle. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area, but other officers were advised to watch for it.
6:28 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
8:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend laid hands on her. An officer said it had been verbal only with the exception of the male subject pulling a beanie off the female subject’s head.
9:55 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Walmart.
10:18 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 51-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no seat belt and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $945 professional bond.
11:23 p.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported a male subject had passed out at a table in the store. An officer said the 51-year-old man wasn’t impaired and was gathering his belongings to move along.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.