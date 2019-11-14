12:36 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart reported an unwanted male subject at the business. An officer transported the 55-year-old man to a Kum & Go in Hollister, Missouri, where he was going to try to contact a relative.
3:46 a.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint coming from a residence on West Ridge, but an officer said he didn’t hear anything excessively loud when he checked the area.
7:24 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report finding a newer bicycle beside the Bypass, but an officer said it was gone when he checked the area.
9:20 a.m. – An anonymous male subject called to report a vehicle parked the wrong direction on Windsor Drive. An officer spoke to the owner, who agreed to move it.
9:22 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
9:37 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle in the roadway on West Sherman near North Spring Street. An officer said the vehicle was towed.
9:44 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
10:15 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report a subject walking on the roadway near Quality Feed. An officer said the pedestrian was walking on the shoulder when he arrived.
10:50 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing outside a vehicle parked on North Walnut. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said the vehicle was disabled and they were waiting for a ride. They said they hadn’t been arguing and didn’t know why anyone would have called the police on them.
11:03 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist complete.
11:08 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on West Newman to help with a female patient who could be combative. An officer said the 42-year-old woman went willingly with EMS.
11:09 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject parked a car with Missouri plates outside Diamond Head and walked away. An officer checked the vehicle, but it hadn’t been reported stolen.
12:19 p.m. – An employee at Goodwill reported someone had donated BB guns and live ammunition, but the store couldn’t sell the items and the store’s policy was to turn them over to law enforcement. An officer took possession of the items.
12:46 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a psychiatric patient who was trying to leave the hospital. Assist completed.
1:33 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 25-year-old female inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She remained incarcerated.
2:44 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man and woman were in her front yard harassing her. An officer spoke to the caller and her mother and determined the caller was on new medication that made her hallucinate.
2:45 p.m. – A caller reported a bicycle beside the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford and was concerned that someone might have fallen off of it. An officer didn’t locate anyone associated with the bike after checking the area.
3:02 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
3:31 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,555 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:50 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female subject who had been warned to stay away from the hospital had returned and was creating a disturbance in the lobby of the emergency room. An officer said the woman had gone to the ER for treatment and left afterward.
4:04 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from the parking lot outside Quality Feed.
4:25 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
5:07 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog on Beverly Drive growled at her daughter when the girl took out the trash. An officer returned the dog to its home and the owner said it wouldn’t happen again.
5:12 p.m. – Arkansas State Police in Sebastian County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on 24-year-old man for failure to appear in court on violation of a protection order, DWI (drugs), fleeing on foot and leaving the scene of an accident with bond set at $3,055 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:22 p.m. – A male subject called to report two speakers stolen from his vehicle while he was at his place of employment. He declined a formal complaint at the time, but he said he would check local pawn shops and would contact police again if he changed his mind.
5:36 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on North Willow due to juveniles running through her yard and stealing cigarettes and lighters from her front porch.
5:58 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Ozark Auto Body due to several vehicles that wouldn’t fit in the business’ fenced lot.
6:24 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject went to her residence asking to use her phone, then damaged her vehicle when she declined. An officer issued the 22-year-old male subject a warning for criminal trespass at the caller’s residence and the caller declined a formal complaint, asking only that damage to the vehicle be noted.
7:46 p.m. – A woman called to report people looking in the windows of her residence and making threats. An officer determined the call was unfounded, but the caller declined medical treatment.
8:02 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend’s ex-husband was at their address on North Spring Road trying to cause problems. He said the man left with other subjects in a vehicle when he called 911. An officer made contact with the subject later that night and he was issued a criminal trespass warning for the caller’s residence.
9:28 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside Woodland Heights Baptist Church. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived and he didn’t locate anyone in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
10:51 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $2,500 each. They were later released on signature bonds. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor and later released after posting $680 professional bond. An on-call DHS worker was also notified.
11:28 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter called her stating she could hear footsteps in the house she had just purchased, so she was hiding in a locked interior room. An officer didn’t locate anyone else at the house and the woman was advised the noises she heard were coming from the heating unit.
