3:38 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an open door on a unit at Pioneer Heights Mini Storage. He later said there didn’t appear to be any damage and he secured the door.
7:52 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Clay Maxey Ford. Officers were notified.
8:33 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Ash due to speeders.
8:41 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked in front of Calvary Baptist Church since 4 that morning. An officer located the owner, who agreed to move the car.
9:19 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Peach Street. Animal Control was notified.
10:02 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about people turning left at Cottonwood and Bunker and taking up the right of way when she tried to turn right. An officer spoke to the woman and gave her the information she requested.
10:15 a.m. – A possibly suicidal subject was reported at an address on North Highland, but an officer wasn’t able to make contact with anyone at the residence.
10:30 a.m. – A man called to report he was trying to remove his adult granddaughter and her boyfriend from his residence. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
10:30 a.m. – A caller reported reckless drivers on Prestonwood. Information noted for future reference.
10:49 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 40-year-old man for speeding and no driver’s license with bond set at $288. He was later released on a signature bond and a 43-year-old woman in the vehicle was served an arrest warrant out of Searcy County and released with a court date.
10:44 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 27-year-old woman on a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:03 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence outside the city limits. Animal Control was notified.
12:25 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 43-year-old male inmate with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on drinking in public with bond set at $380. He remained incarcerated.
1 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Main Street near Harrison Battery and Tire. Animal Control was notified.
1:13 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on no signal, driving on a suspended license, failure to present insurance, no seat belt and theft of property with bond set at $3,250 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:18 p.m. – A 47-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting. He was later released with a new court date.
1:23 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a male subject had vandalized an outside vending machine and the incident was caught on video. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
1:25 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a mechanic who was supposed to be working on a vehicle for her had stopped taking her phone calls and answering text messages. An officer spoke with both parties and they made arrangements for the caller to get her vehicle back.
3:03 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 72-year-old woman on a warrant for hot checks. She was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
3:16 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject in a black pickup tried to get two children into the vehicle at the bus stop on South Ash. An officer spoke to the parties and determined it was a misunderstanding and the male subject was picking up his own daughter.
3:23 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a noise disturbance in his neighborhood. He was advised to contact police when the incident was happening so an officer could speak to the offenders.
4:09 p.m. – A caller reported a woman was possibly being abused by her boyfriend at an address on Crestview Lane. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was fine and would call if she needed any help.
4:17 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Cherry. Information left for Animal Control.
4:56 p.m. – An officer out at an address on South Hickory in reference to an illegal burn arrested a 49-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of services and unlawful campsite with bond set at $1,225 and a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,870 cash only. She was later released on a signature bond because area county jails refused to hold her.
5:19 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject carrying a green baseball bat zipped a license plate up in his jacket while walking on North Rowland. An officer spotted the subject, but he fled into a wooded area before the officer could turn the patrol unit around.
5:47 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about terroristic threatening. The officer said the man didn’t want to file a formal complaint, so he was advised of his legal options.
6:21 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to file a report for domestic battery. A formal complaint was filed.
6:33 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Prestonwood in response to a frequent reckless driver.
7:54 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
8:50 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject with a child in the vehicle was northbound on Highway 7 from Jasper. Officers were notified.
9:45 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Maple and possibly being aggressive. Information left for Animal Control.
10:49 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $2,290 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
10:57 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor was threatening him at an address on West Ridge. An officer arrested a 60-year-old man for obstructing governmental operations, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest with bond set at $1,735. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:04 p.m. – A caller reported someone riding in a shopping cart attached to a pickup in the drive-thru at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived on scene.
11:32 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about child custody issues. She was advised to contact her legal advisor, then call Boone County authorities with any more questions because she lived outside the city limits.
