6:39 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer take a dog from an address on Cottonwood where the owner had been taken to the hospital and wouldn’t be able to care for it. An officer said the door of the residence was shut and police couldn’t go inside because they weren’t on scene at the time of the emergency. The manager of the apartment complex was notified and agreed to take care of the dog.
9:14 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Middle Street and tearing up trash. Animal Control was able to barricade the dog on the front porch of a residence and a note was left for the owner to call the HPD.
9:50 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 28-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration and no proof of insurance. He was later released after posting $1,825 professional bond.
9:53 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a break-in. A formal burglary complaint was filed.
11:06 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding the unattended death of an 81-year-old woman at an address on West Nicholson. The coroner’s office was also notified.
11:12 a.m. – A caller reported possibly abused dogs at an address on West Stephenson. An officer said the dogs didn’t appear to be malnourished, although one was old and losing hair from its back.
11:13 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Jamie’s.
11:30 a.m. – A 52-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Urgent Care.
2:16 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an unoccupied vehicle parked on Highway 65 in front of Hardee’s. He later said the driver thought it would be OK to leave the vehicle parked in the roadway while he ate. It was moved.
2:21 p.m. – A male subject called requesting an officer help his girlfriend who had a flat tire on her vehicle outside Dairy Queen. Assist completed.
2:24 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East South Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
2:25 p.m. – A woman called to report three dogs left locked in a room in a rental house on South Birch. Animal Control was notified.
3:33 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject who seemed to be irate and mentally unstable at an address on North Willow. An officer said the female declined medical treatment, but EMS was able to calm her down on scene.
4:05 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a child custody problem. After inspecting legal paperwork, an officer advised her to contact the courts.
4:12 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with an irate female subject with a child in the emergency room. Assist completed.
5:19 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in the area of Bower and Liberty was exposing himself and possibly trying to use the bathroom outside. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
5:50 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855, as well as on a state warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:02 p.m. – A female subject reported a male subject tried to get in her vehicle with her outside T’s BBQ. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:06 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
6:23 p.m. – A man called to report there was a man walking a dog around the caller’s residence when he got home. He also said the subject was arguing with him when confronted. An officer issued the 28—38-year-old man a criminal trespass warning for the caller’s residence.
6:45 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the Bear Creek Springs area. Officers were notified.
7:29 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her daughter was changing clothes in the school locker room that day when another female student took a picture of her and refused to delete it. Information passed on to the school resource officer.
8:09 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject had been on the back porch of her residence, then fled on foot when confronted. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
8:31 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious male subject went to her residence and was asking for cigarettes, a ride and to go inside her residence. An officer transported the 19-year-old male to Kum & Go. However, another caller reported the subject was still at the store about three hours later and was starting to scare customers. An officer transported the subject to the west city limits at his request.
9:10 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at The Links, but she called back before an officer arrived to report the subjects had quieted down.
9:52 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver southbound on Highway 65. But dispatch got further information from the caller and determined he wasn’t in the city limits, so the BCSO was notified.
11:08 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone broke into her residence on South Birch and stole her dogs and personal belongings. A formal complaint was filed. The 27-year-old woman called back the following afternoon to report she had blocked her landlord in at the end of the street and requesting an officer resolve the issue of the dogs. An officer explained that was false imprisonment, but the landlord was also advised to return the dogs that day. A formal complaint was filed for false imprisonment as well.
