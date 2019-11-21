6:31 a.m. – An officer on patrol helped a male subject move a stalled vehicle from the roadway on South Pine.
7:22 a.m. – An officer went to the Carroll County Jail to transport a 30-year-old female inmate back to the HPD on an arrest warrant.
7:56 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
8:07 a.m. – A 30-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
8:21 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Town & Country Cleaners due to theft of property.
9:24 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help with a 50-year-old woman who was off her medication at an address on South Ash. Assist completed.
9:54 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 32-year-old woman for careless driving, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and no seat belt. She was later released after posting $1,180 professional bond.
10:27 a.m. – A male subject called to report his stepmother, against whom he held a protection order, had contacted him by phone. An officer said there was no valid protection order in place, so no crime had occurred.
10:34 a.m. – A female subject called to report she received a call notifying her she needed to take care of a legal matter at the HPD, but no active cases were located in her name.
10:51 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out on West Stephenson with a disturbance between a man and woman. He later said the dispute had been verbal only and the woman just wanted to get away from the man.
11:24 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about retrieving his personal property from the mother of his child. An officer explained his options.
11:54 a.m. – A man went to the HPD for information on evicting a woman from his residence. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
12:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog running loose on North Lucille and pinning her in her home. Animal Control was notified.
12:48 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence in Diamond City. Animal Control was notified.
13:15 p.m. – A woman called to report finding a controlled substance in a residence on East College. An officer said it was actually unused syringes and they were disposed of properly.
1:18 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about bicycle laws. He was advised bicyclists had to obey the same laws regarding vehicles.
2:06 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside ALDI. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:21 p.m. – A caller reported a break-in of a storage unit at Autumn Run Trailer Park. An officer said the owner declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
3:19 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. She was advised of her options.
4:13 p.m. – A caller reported a dog that appeared to be blind running loose on West South Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
4:18 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck on the Bypass in front of Wood Motor Company, but he later said neither driver wanted to file a report.
4:36 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an online account being hacked. She was referred to the Attorney General.
4:41 p.m. – A 48-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance. She was later released after posting $465 professional bond.
5:23 p.m. – A male subject called to report the mother of his child was refusing to let him get his personal property, including medication, from her residence. An officer spoke with both parties and they agreed on a time when the caller could get his belongings.
5:32 p.m. – A caller reported a woman with a suitcase sitting on a bench outside Kum & Go stating she was the president of the Aryan Brotherhood. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
6:45 p.m. – A female subject called to report her brother was creating a disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but the parties agreed to separate.
8:58 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her 24-year-old son had been missing since August. A formal complaint was filed.
