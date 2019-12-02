1:44 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a skunk with a cup stuck on its head. The cup was successfully removed and the skunk was released.
3:35 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 38-year-old man on a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. He was later released after posting $340 professional bond.
5:12 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject exposing himself near Pace Industries on the Bypass. An officer arrested the 30-year-old man for public intoxication and public indecency with bond set at $985, and on a warrant for disorderly conduct, fleeing on foot and public intoxication with bond set at $1,210. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:32 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about getting his vehicle back from his girlfriend after they broke up. He said she was not a registered owner, but she held a protection order against him and he wasn’t supposed to be around her. An officer said the vehicle was returned to the owner.
10:16 a.m. – A caller reported a speeding driver hit at dog on North Highland, then left the scene. He said the dog also walked away, but people routinely were seen speeding in that area. Extra patrol was issued and the information about the dog was noted for future reference.
11:51 a.m. – A caller reported a log in the roadway in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North creating a traffic hazard. An officer cleared the roadway.
12:33 p.m. – A caller reported a subject appeared to be passed out in a vehicle still partially in the roadway in front of Bypass Liquor. An officer said the driver was fine, but the vehicle was disabled and removed from the roadway.
2:31 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Pine.
3:22 p.m. – An employee at First National Bank of North Arkansas reported a female subject at the bank requesting a ride to Branson, Missouri. An officer took the woman to the state line.
4:19 p.m. – A male subject called from an address on Peach Street stating a male subject was trying to kick in the caller’s door. He said a female subject in the residence held a valid protection order against the suspect. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived on scene and the female subject refused to speak with him by phone. The officer said the only thing criminal that occurred in the city was the suspect trying to kick in the door of the caller’s residence, so the subject would be issued a criminal trespass warning if located.
4:46 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report he had driven from Fayetteville to pick up his children for the holiday, but his ex-wife told him after he arrived that the children weren’t going with him. Information noted for future reference.
5:33 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested an officer try to make contact with a man and woman on West Newman to inform them to pick up trash they left on Boat Mountain Road. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived.
6:16 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $909.15 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:15 p.m. – A woman called to report she hear a loud noise outside her residence on North Rowland, then saw a vehicle in the ditch when she looked outside. An officer said EMS was on scene and the driver was fine, but the vehicle had to be towed.
9:33 p.m. – A caller reported a dog had been barking for several hours outside a residence on East Watkins. An officer said the dog was caught in the fence around the residence, but the owners weren’t home. He helped the dog back over the fence and it quieted down.
10:09 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject creating a disturbance and begging for money outside Kum & Go. An officer said the 39-year-old woman was advised to leave the premises until her bus arrived the following day and she complied.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported two vehicles racing in the 900 block of North Maple. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area.
11:10 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor talking to her through the walls of her apartment. An officer said he was unable to make contact with anyone in the other apartment.
11:45 p.m. – A man called to report he fell out of bed at his residence on East South Avenue and couldn’t get up. An officer said EMS assisted the man.
