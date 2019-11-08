7:28 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Goblin Drive. An officer located the vehicle later that morning and the woman driving admitted she had suffered a medical issue. She said her husband was going to pick up her and the vehicle and she wouldn’t be driving more until the issue was corrected.
8:56 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 28-year-old male inmate with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $1,000 cash only. He remained incarcerated.
9:01 a.m. – An employee at The Home Depot called to talk to an officer about a shoplifting case he was working. He said there could be more than one individual involved. He was advised to call again if any of the individuals return.
10:03 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a customer left a wallet in the store. An officer took the item to the HPD in case the owner wanted it returned to them.
12:24 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking around on Mimosa Drive, but an officer said the subject was a meter reader.
12:50 p.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 25-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on dangerous dog ordinance. He was later released after posting $805 professional bond.
2:33 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported having a female shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 44-year-old woman for theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $3,499 professional bond.
3:14 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report receiving a voicemail asking him to contact police. An officer said the subject really wanted to know if there was a protection order filed against him. Information given.
3:30 p.m. – A female subject called requesting help with a woman who might have had an accident of some kind at Chestnut and Prospect and was falling down. An officer arrested the 64-year-old woman for DWI with accident with bond set at $1,040. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:05 p.m. – A woman called to report witnessing a toolbox fall off of a pickup on Highway 65 near Walgreen’s. She said someone in a city utility truck picked up the toolbox and said they would find the owner. She asked the information be noted for future reference and it was.
4:10 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle outside Walmart. Information noted for future reference.
4:27 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Equity Bank. Officers were notified.
7:48 p.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to report their 13-year-old daughter, who had been grounded, as a runaway. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the girl, but her mother called about an hour later to report they had located the girl.
9:12 p.m. – A woman called to report a man banging on the door of her residence on North Cherry. She said she told him to leave, but he returned with another male subject. While officers were on their way to her residence, she reported the subject was her brother-in-law and officers weren’t needed.
10:04 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 50-year-old woman for DWI (drugs), open container in vehicle, running a stop sign and no seat belt with bond set at $1,540. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:27 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in hospital scrubs was at Kum & Go stating he just awoke from a five-day coma, then he drove away from the store. An officer located the vehicle and the 58-year-old man at a location on North Cherry. EMS and Fire and Rescue were also notified.
