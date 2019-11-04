12:35 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 38-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on expired tags, speeding and failure to present driver’s license. He was later released after posting $630 bond.
1:01 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject had been hanging around Kum & Go for about an hour and was refusing to leave. An officer said it was the same man who had been at Casey’s prior to midnight and he agreed to move along.
2:18 a.m. – New Jersey State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving with bond set at $20,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and the information was passed on to detectives.
4:18 a.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle wreck on Industrial Park Road near Andy Yeager Auto Salvage. An officer arrested a 20-year-old male subject for DWI with accident, careless driving with accident, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, improper use of registration and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $3,215. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and two children in the vehicle were released to relatives.
9:54 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject had been missing from Hope Cottages for about 24 hours. Officers were notified, but the caller later reported the woman had arrived back at the location.
11:37 a.m. – A female subject called to report a suspicious male subject with a duffle bag hanging around the five-way stop on West Stephenson. The caller said she thought she had seen his picture on a wanted poster. An officer spoke to the 54-year-old man, who said he was walking to Batavia and just stopped for a break.
12:46 p.m. – A woman called to report she was out of town, but she was told someone put a pink baby crib on the driveway of her home on Daly Drive and it was still there. An officer said a pink baby stroller was removed and would be disposed of properly.
12:58 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $1,250 professional bond.
1:37 p.m. – Eureka Springs Police requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
2:23 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about gun laws. The officer advised him of the proper steps necessary to obtain a concealed carry permit.
3:07 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help NARMC with a highly-intoxicated male subject at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the subject was requesting surgery on his broken jaw, but he was advised it wasn’t possible at that time.
5:34 p.m. – A caller reported a man hit a woman inside a vehicle southbound on Highway 397. Officers were advised to watch for the subjects.
5:40 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer responded, but said the female subject possibly involved wouldn’t answer the door. A male subject told the officer it had been verbal only and he was going to go stay with a friend for a while. About three hours later, a caller reported the subjects were fighting again. They told an officer that it had been verbal only, but they were advised of the potential consequences if police were called again.
7:04 p.m. –A caller reported a male subject had been messaging underaged girls asking them to send him nude photos he could sell on the internet. The caller was advised to go to the HPD to fill out a statement form and to advise the girls to do the same.
7:44 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject walking northbound in the middle of the Bypass near Quality Feed. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:38 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a man and woman who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer arrested the 32-year-old man for obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $285, as well as a BCSO warrant for probation violation with bond set at $5,100 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
8:40 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help firefighters at an address on North Chestnut for an illegal burn. An officer said the subject was issued a warning and notified of the steps necessary for a burn permit.
8:58 p.m. – A caller reported a subject walking in the roadway in front of Pace Industries on the Bypass. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:58 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Roger Street due to a suspicious male subject walking in the area the previous two nights.
11:36 p.m. – A caller reported a possible fire in the area of Cherry and Rush due to smoke present and the smell of burning plastic, but an officer later said the smoke was from a chimney.
11:40 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend jumped out of his vehicle near the skatepark and asked for an officer to make sure she was OK. A few minutes later, a caller reported a female subject standing beside East Stephenson was yelling for help. An officer said the 41-year-old woman did have a head injury and a possibly broken clavicle. She was taken to NARMC for treatment. The following morning, an NARMC employee reported the female subject wanted to speak with an officer, but the officer said she only wanted to know if her boyfriend had been arrested.
11:44 p.m. – An officer on patrol arrested a 36-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855 and for third-degree battery with bond set at $890. He was also arrested on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of a protection order with bond set at $2,120. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
11:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-husband was at her residence causing a disturbance. An officer said the male subject was gone when he arrived and that the two were still actually legally married. She was advised of the proper steps for obtaining a protection order and to call again if he returned.
