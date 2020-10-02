1:58 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a camper trailer reported stolen. Officers were notified.
6:26 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 61-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,550 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released and instructed to contact his probation officer as soon as possible.
7:29 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a neighbor running a chainsaw and string trimmer early that morning. She was advised there is no ordinance against doing yard work at that time of the morning.
9:44 a.m. – A man called to report another man, against whom he held a protection order, was at the caller’s residence on South Ash. An officer advised the caller that the protection order expired the previous week. The other man was waiting for a delivery and would leave when it arrived.
9:47 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:16 a.m. – A female subject called to report a laptop computer stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at Minnie Harris Park two days earlier. The information was noted at the time, but she called back an hour later to report finding it.
10:37 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Richard Street. Animal Control was notified.
10:39 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found. An officer returned it to the owner.
10:47 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Harrison Kindergarten campus. Animal Control was notified.
10:49 a.m. – A woman called to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
10:58 a.m. – A female subject called to report locking her keys in her vehicle outside Country Mart. Assist completed.
12:02 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject drove by the caller very slowly, giving her a dirty look in an attempt to provoke her. An officer spoke to both parties and told them to leave each other alone.
12:08 p.m. – A man called to report someone parked a vehicle on his property on East Fick without permission. He said he was going to have the vehicle towed, but he asked that the information be noted for future reference.
12:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
1:16 p.m. – A caller reported a woman locked the keys in her vehicle outside Goodwill. Assist completed.
1:17 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Hester Drive. Animal Control was notified.
1:23 p.m. – A woman called to report someone used her information to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:29 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a man who was possibly transporting methamphetamine. Officers were notified.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects and a female subject, all of whom had backpacks, were at a property on North Spring Street without permission. An officer said the subjects agreed to move along, but a 46-year-old man was served with a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on public intoxication and released with a new court date.
2:12 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
2:39 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from Kum & Go. An officer stopped the vehicle, but the 48-year-old woman said she wasn’t aware that she had done anything wrong.
3:42 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on South Walnut. Before an officer arrived, the caller said someone had picked up the animal.
4:55 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
5:08 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a neighbor trimming trees on her property. She was advised it was a civil matter.
5:11 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Green Forest, but they called back about seven hours later to report she had been located.
5:46 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD with a gun she took from a male subject she thought was suicidal. She was referred to the BCSO because they lived outside the city.
6:33 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving an address on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles throwing rocks at passing vehicles near the Lake Shore bridge over Crooked Creek. An officer spoke to the subjects, but they said they were throwing rocks at a nest and their aim was not up to par. The officer told them to stop throwing rocks at all.
10:21 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported reckless drivers doing burnouts on the parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.