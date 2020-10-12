12:42 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance regarding a vehicle was underway outside an address on Main Street. An officer said a woman and a man had attacked the caller, so they were issued criminal trespass warnings for the address. The vehicle in question was released to the man because it was registered in his name.
1:06 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help locate a female subject who had walked away from NARMC while furloughed from the jail. An officer said video surveillance showed the subject leaving the hospital about an hour earlier. She wasn’t located at the time.
4:14 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the Omaha area. An officer located and followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
11:40 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Palmer Circle. Animal Control was notified.
11:53 a.m. – A woman called to report she let her daughter’s boyfriend stay at their residence, then he brought in other people she didn’t want around. She was advised she would have to legally evict the unwanted subjects.
12:34 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a patient being treated after her own cat bit her. Information noted for future reference.
1:58 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
3:04 p.m. – A woman called to report she was out of town, but a neighbor called her and said there were vehicles parked on her driveway. She called again before an officer arrived and said she had forgotten that she allowed some friends to park at her residence while attending a baby shower.
3:48 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Washington. Animal Control was notified.
3:56 p.m. – A caller reported two young girls walking westbound on Capps Road without an adult present. An officer said the girls were no longer in the area when he arrived on scene.
4:14 p.m. – A reckless driver weaving in and out of traffic was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
4:23 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone keyed his vehicle while it was parked on East South Avenue and he had an idea who did it. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
4:45 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Industrial Park Road. The caller said the driver almost hit a mail carrier. Officers were notified.
5:12 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a combative female patient. Assist completed.
5:40 p.m. – A caller reported a three-vehicle wreck at Prospect and the Bypass with the car that hit the other two fleeing southbound. A formal report was filed for hit-and-run.
5:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject parked a vehicle quickly outside The Home Depot, ran into the store, then back to the vehicle and left the area. Officers were notified.
6:08 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out on the parking lot outside Harold’s Super Service. An officer arrested the 37-year-old man for public intoxication and he was later released after posting $370 professional bond.
6:40 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 48-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,220. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
6:42 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 39-year-old man for driving on a suspended license, careless driving and possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,630. He was later released on a signature bond. A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license with bond set at $520 cash only. She was taken to Harmon and released to a Marion County deputy.
7:42 p.m. – A woman called to report her son was possibly suicidal and was at the time fighting with his father. An officer said the boy was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
7:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Hester Drive. Officers were notified.
9:11 p.m. – Rogers Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,605 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
9:13 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at a residence on South Sycamore. An officer said it was a child’s birthday party and the occupants agreed to keep the noise down.
10:21 p.m. – A caller reported a man with a small girl panhandling at Walmart Drive and Highway 65. An officer spoke to the man, who said they ran out of gas and needed more to get home to Missouri. He was advised to take the money they had collected and leave so the girl wouldn’t get too cold.
11:11 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of South Oak. An officer said the noise had been firecrackers thrown into an open fire at a party nearby, but the occupants agreed to stop after being warned of the potential consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.