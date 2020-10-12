2:40 a.m. – A caller reported a man creating a disturbance at her address on North Willow. Officers responded and arrested the 31-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:24 a.m. – An employee at SK&D Motors on East Ridge reported a break-in and theft. A formal complaint was filed.
7:22 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Kum & Go with a woman who locked her keys and a dog in her vehicle. Assist completed.
7:51 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Par Lane. Information left for Animal Control.
9:10 a.m. – A caller reported a calf running loose on Glenview. An officer put the calf back in the pasture.
10:45 a.m. – A caller reported possible animal neglect at an address on North Spruce. Information left for Animal Control.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose inside the basement of a residence on Windsor Drive and no one had been present to let it out. An officer said the dog had escaped from a crate in the basement, but everything appeared to be fine at the time.
10:54 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject passed out in a vehicle parked in front of a residence on East South Avenue. An officer said there was no such vehicle in the area. A few minutes later, the caller called again stating he had given the wrong address and the vehicle was actually behind the residence. An officer said the 27-year-old woman was waiting for someone to jump start the vehicle, but she would leave because the property owner didn’t want her there.
11:08 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone smashed the rear windshield and flattened two tires on a vehicle while it was parked on West Rogers. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:19 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help firefighters with traffic control at an address on West Wilson. Assist completed.
11:21 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone took an item off of his late wife’s grave at Maplewood Cemetery. He said he was also going to talk to groundskeepers, but he requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
2:05 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on Highway 65 near the north city limits. Officers were notified.
2:08 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Innsbrook Circle. Information noted for future reference.
2:15 p.m. – A caller reported a group of subjects consuming alcoholic beverages at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said there was a homeless group present, but no one was intoxicated and they agreed to move out of public view.
2:31 p.m. – A caller reported he didn’t get all the food he ordered at a drive-thru and they were refusing to let him have the rest of his order. He later said he would contact the corporate off the following day to voice his concerns.
2:58 p.m. – A caller reported two juveniles riding a three-wheeler through people’s yards on North Highland. An officer said the rider was just testing a new ATV he purchased, but he was advised of the potential consequences of being on other people’s property without permission.
3:41 p.m. – A caller reported someone playing vulgar music very loudly at an address on East South Avenue. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn the music down.
3:47 p.m. – A caller reported an unsecured vehicle pulling onto the parking lot at Sonic on Highway 65 North. An officer spoke to the driver, who said she had just picked up the child from her father and told her to buckle up. The officer issued her a verbal warning.
4:01 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject touching himself inappropriately on the old junior high parking lot. An officer spoke to the man, who said he was just scratching and wasn’t trying to look inappropriate.
4:06 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles riding a three-wheeler recklessly on Courtney Lane. An officer spoke to the boy about the potential consequences of riding on the street. The caller reported the same thing a few minutes later, so the officer spoke to the father of the juvenile about his actions.
4:31 p.m. – Eureka Springs Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on disorderly conduct with bond set at $630. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Carroll County Jail on local charges with a hold placed for the HPD.
4:45 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in an SUV on Highway 65 entering the south city limits. An officer stopped the vehicle and issued a citation to the driver.
4:54 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject choking and trying to hit a female subject in a vehicle outside an address on Campus Avenue and another male subject trying to intervene. An officer arrested a 19-year-old male subject for public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $830, as well as a 27-year-old man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct with bond set at $780. Both were later released on signature bonds.
6 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting at an address on Beautiful View Drive, but an officer determined it had been a verbal dispute and not physical.
7:07 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. An officer tried to return her call, but she didn’t answer.
7:25 p.m. – A caller reported an unrestrained child in a vehicle on North Main Street. Officers were notified.
7:31 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on public intoxication, criminal trespass, obstructing governmental operations and probation violation with bond set at $3,700. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
8:03 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been parked and left running on South Walnut, then a woman went to the vehicle and drove away with children in the vehicle. Officers were notified.
8:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject attacked the caller at an address on Peach Street. She said she had locked herself in the bathroom of the residence and the other subject was outside. An officer filed a formal complaint for domestic battery, but no physical arrests were noted.
9:15 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a suspicious vehicle parked on the old junior high parking lot.
10:05 p.m. – A male subject called to report a reckless driver almost hit him while northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43, then was in the drive-thru at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. Officers were notified.
11:04 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a mentally-challenged 49-year-old man last seen on foot in the Pyatt area. Officers were notified.
11:15 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Maple and Stephenson. He later said the roadway was cleared.
