12:31 a.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report a disturbance at an address on North Willow and that there was drug paraphernalia inside the residence. An officer said any disturbance had been verbal and the caller was advised of the proper uses of the 911 emergency system.
8:13 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject driving on North Maple was videotaping the area. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
8:38 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Chestnut and the Bypass.
9:31 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer remove his girlfriend from his residence on West Bogle because she was yelling at him and destroying his property. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance and some personal property had been destroyed, but the parties agreed to separate.
9:40 a.m. – A female subject called to report she hit and killed a dog that had been running loose on South Oak. An officer said the dog’s body was released to the owner.
10:46 a.m. – A 32-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to pay fines. He was later released with a new court date.
12:56 p.m. – A woman called to report she and her husband allowed his uncle to live with them, but she didn’t know he was suffering mental illness. She said the uncle took their vehicle and was possibly trying to get back to his former residence. An officer made contact with the man, who said he was still in town and would return the vehicle.
1:43 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Yarbrough Auto Sales.
1:53 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spring Street. Animal Control took the dog to the city pound.
2:40 p.m. – A man called to report several items had been taken from his son’s grave at Maplewood Cemetery. Information noted and extra patrol issued.
2:50 p.m. – A woman called to report she allowed a man to borrow her vehicle two days earlier, but he didn’t return it. A formal complaint was filed for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
2:54 p.m. – A firefighter reported they had been driving on Main Street in a fire engine and a vehicle rear-ended the truck. An officer said there was minimal damage and neither party wanted to file a complaint.
7:18 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject loading old tires on a trailer at the former Harrison Battery and Tire on Main Street. The subject was found to have permission from the owner to remove the tires.
10:12 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on Richard Street. An officer said the occupant agreed to keep the music down.
10:36 p.m. – A man called to report someone was throwing rocks at the bedroom window of his residence on North Spruce. While dispatch was talking to the caller, a commotion was heard and a female subject got on the phone stating there was a disturbance underway. Officers responded, but the suspect was gone. The original caller said he would contact the owner of the house the following day.
10:37 p.m. – An employee at NARMC reported receiving a call from a male subject whose voice was muffled while he was talking to someone else. An officer made contact with the caller and determined the call was accidental.
11:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an abandoned vehicle at Nandina and East Johnson, but he later said the driver was on the other side of the vehicle airing up a tire.
