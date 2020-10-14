1:12 a.m. – A male subject called to report he thought someone was trying to break into his vehicle parked on South Ash. He said a surveillance camera recorded a vehicle pulling up to his car. An officer said the suspect vehicle was gone when he arrived and there didn’t appear to be any forced entry of the caller’s vehicle.
3:12 a.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 51-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and the man was taken to Western Grove, where an HPD officer picked him up and took him to the HPD. He was later released with a court date.
8:55 a.m. – A woman called to report she was notified that someone used her personal identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits on Aug. 1. She was referred to the attorney general.
9:08 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside NARMC. Information noted.
9:34 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report illegal dumping at an address on South Pine. It was determined the suspects lived in Newton County, so an officer requested a deputy go to their address and issue them criminal trespass warnings for the location on South Pine.
9:38 a.m. – A school resource officer reported one juvenile had threatened another at school. The mother of the victim juvenile decided not to pursue charges, but the information was noted for future reference.
10:43 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Jay Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
11:07 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on Bunker Road. An officer said the 55-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:52 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Richard Street. Animal Control was notified.
11:55 a.m. – A caller reported finding a bag containing personal belongings and drug paraphernalia in the bushes along Lake Shore Drive. An officer disposed of the material.
12:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at East Wolfe and the Bypass.
12:33 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on Union Road. An officer said a female subject was taken to NARMC for medical treatment, but no arrests were noted at the time.
1:31 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been sitting in a vehicle parked on South Main for an extended period of time. An officer arrested the 40-year-old man for DWI with bond set at $890, but he was later released on a signature bond due to Boone County Jail not holding such inmates.
1:37 p.m. – A school resource officer reported he’d be out helping DHS at the School Administration building. The juvenile was later taken to NARMC for evaluation.
2:06 p.m. – A caller reported a small child who said he was out for a hike and walking alone on South Walnut. An officer said the boy was returned to school.
2:34 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Goblin Drive near the Revenue Office.
2:46 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating she had picked up a 72-year-old woman walking near Dogpatch and she had been beaten. The dispatcher said the woman was taken to NARMC for treatment and the man suspected of beating her was circling the parking lot. An officer responded until a Newton County deputy arrived and the scene was released to him.
2:48 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
3 p.m. – A caller reported damage done to the back side of a building on the west side of the downtown square. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief and extra patrol was issued.
3:07 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing only underwear was walking near Sonic on Main Street. An officer determined the subject was wearing white shorts and had just taken off his shirt due to the heat.
4:37 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date because no jails were holding inmates.
4:40 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a reckless driver cut him off at Highways 65 North and 43. He only asked that the information and license plate number be noted for future reference.
6:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report he left his vehicle with a mechanic for repairs, but he couldn’t get a status update on the vehicle. He agreed to talk to the mechanic the following morning when the shop was open.
6:27 p.m. – Two callers reported a male subject yelling at people on the west side of the square. An officer spoke to the 40-year-old man, who said he was just upset about the outcome of a court case involving his children. An officer served the man with a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of a protection order. He was later released with a new court date.
7:20 p.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on South Main. An officer said a male subject had been yelling at someone on the phone, but he agreed to keep the noise down.
7:32 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on West Prospect. An officer said the occupant agreed to keep the noise down, but drug paraphernalia was seized at the residence.
8:31 p.m. – A woman called to report she sent $8,000 in the mail to her grandson due to him allegedly being incarcerated. A formal complaint was filed for fraud.
8:23 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, was driving past her residence and yelling at her. An officer determined the protection order had expired and there was no violation, but extra patrol was issued.
9:29 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend’s stepfather was harassing him. An officer spoke to both parties and told them to leave each other alone.
9:41 p.m. – A female subject reported a gaming system stolen from an address on East Milum. The information was noted at the time because the caller didn’t have a serial number for the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.