12:35 a.m. – A caller reported a horse running loose on Highway 397. An officer checked the area, but the horse was gone.
4:10 a.m. – A caller reported a possible drug overdose at an address on Cedar Road. The address was outside the city limits, so the BCSO was notified.
7:21 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle blocking ingress and egress at an address on North Spring Street. The caller was advised the vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense. A wrecker service reported towing the vehicle about an hour later.
9:03 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
10:06 a.m. – A woman called to report a cat missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
10:08 a.m. – A home healthcare worker reported the sister of client told her to leave the residence when she arrived to pick up the client. She said the client eventually came out, but she asked that an officer speak to the sister about the incident. She disconnected the call before an officer could take it, but she went to the HPD a few minutes later requesting an officer standby at the residence while she picked up company equipment. She was advised police could only perform a civil standby under a court order.
12:05 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects in a vehicle at Minnie Harris Park were using their phones to take pictures of children. An officer said the subjects were actually face timing with their grandchildren.
12:11 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a female subject stumbling around in the area of ALDI. An officer located the woman nearby and gave her a ride to Walmart.
12:18 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a possible drug deal between a man and woman outside the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43. An officer located the subjects in the area, but he said they were panhandling.
12:23 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a battery charge that showed up on a background check. She was advised to contact a private lawyer.
12:31 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on South Oak due to speeding drivers after her dog was hit and killed. Officers were notified.
12:38 p.m. – A home healthcare worker requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on Hill Avenue. The caller said it had been two weeks since contact had been made. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was fine and another nurse had been to her residence the previous week.
1:55 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
2:01 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
4:24 p.m. – An employee at Ozark Mini Storage reported someone turned in a U-Haul trailer that had been reported stolen out of Duncan, Oklahoma. After speaking with Duncan Police, it was determined the trailer hadn’t formally been reported stolen and was thought to just be missing on the parking lot.
4:34 p.m. – An employee at NARMC reported a 17-year-old girl went to the hospital for treatment, but her boyfriend refused to let her out of his sight. They then left together in a vehicle and the caller thought it was suspicious. An officer spoke to the girl’s mother, who said she wasn’t concerned but would check on the girl.
4:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
6:12 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who had been evicted from Ozark Mountain Inn had returned and was harassing other residents. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
7:59 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Cherry. The caller said the subject did have access to a firearm. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she didn’t want to harm herself. The officer also said the firearm was locked in a vehicle to which the subject had no access.
8:35 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at the Sports Complex. He later said the 48-year-old woman was just reading.
9:46 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was checking an occupied vehicle outside the First Baptist Church. He later said the subjects were just talking.
9:49 p.m. – A man called to report receiving a call from a friend stating her mother was suicidal at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer spoke to both mother and daughter and said they were fine. About an hour later, another caller reported a fight outside the residence. An officer determined it was a case of mistaken identity and a 40-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
10:51 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on expired tags and no driver’s license with bond set at $620. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released after being instructed to go to the HPD ASAP to take care of the warrant.
10:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $585. The warrant was confirmed valid.
