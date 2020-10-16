12:56 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an abandoned building on Harrison Hill. He later said it appeared someone had been staying in the building, but no one was present at the time.
6:51 a.m. – A Boone County deputy requested an officer deliver a message to a woman at an address on Ozark Street letting her know her daughter was hospitalized in Springfield, Missouri. Assist completed.
8:10 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer remove a male subject from her mother’s residence. An officer gave the subject a ride to Bellefonte.
8:24 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-boyfriend, against whom she held a protection order, sent her a message stating he was going to kill himself. An officer made contact with the man, who said he was depressed but didn’t want to harm himself. The caller was notified and she declined any charges for violating the protection order because she was just concerned for his welfare.
8:49 a.m. – A caller reported witnessing a parking lot hit-and-run wreck off of North Main. Information noted for future reference.
9:26 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at the Sports Complex. The 48-year-old woman said she was just between jobs and was fine.
9:28 a.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife was violating a protection order by sending him text messages. An officer left a voicemail for the woman telling her to leave the complainant alone.
11:40 a.m. – A caller reported a garbage truck hit the side of the Officer of Emergency Management building. A formal report was filed.
11:47 a.m. – A man called via 911 to report his room at the Harrison Retirement Center had been broken into. An officer determined the caller and his roommate had gone outside to smoke and left the door open. Nothing had been stolen, so no complaint was filed.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported three children had been left in a vehicle parked outside The Vape Shop for more than an hour. An officer said the mother had been watching over them.
1:47 p.m. – An officer out at the DHS office arrested a 26-year-old man on a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license with bond set at $810. He was later released with a new court date.
2:09 p.m. – A woman caller reporting an unknown male subject was in her residence threatening to kill her husband. An officer said the woman was suffering from dementia and was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
2:20 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD requesting an escort to her sister’s residence to return personal property. She was advised of her options.
2:56 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officer watch for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck and last seen westbound on Highway 62. Officers were notified.
4:30 p.m. – An officer at the station served a 31-year-old woman with a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $960. The officer also served a 40-year-old woman with a warrant for failure to appear in court on no seat belt, fictitious tags, failure to pay insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,200. Both were later released with new court dates.
4:57 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 21-year-old male subject for DWI, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $3,215. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:15 p.m. – Fayetteville Police requested an officer check a residence on Cheryl Lane for a possibly suicidal male subject. An officer said the subject didn’t live at that address.
6:08 p.m. – A woman called to report seeing a picture of another woman with her kids and drugs on Facebook. A formal complaint was filed.
6:20 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for three male subjects who fled from a car wreck just north of the city limits on Highway 7. Officers were notified.
6:22 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had set up a fake HPD account on Facebook and made harassing comments about her. A formal complaint was filed.
7:01 p.m. – A caller reported two children left unattended in a vehicle parked outside the Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer said the father was present when he arrived on scene.
9:51 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Robinson, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
10:15 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Main Street from the north interchange. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the 31-year-old woman was just tired from working and not intoxicated.
11:27 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his girlfriend wanting to press charges against him for hitting her in the arm about two weeks earlier. An officer spoke to the man and determined he was just upset about his girlfriend calling him names while talking to another female subject on the phone. The woman didn’t want to talk to an officer about the incident.
