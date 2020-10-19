12:17 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects possibly using a controlled substance in a vehicle parked outside Burger King. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:33 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on no seat belt with bond set at $305. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released with a new court date.
2:06 a.m. – A man called to report someone was possibly in his residence, so he was hiding in a back room with a cane securing the door. An officer said no one else was in the residence, but the caller requested extra patrol.
2:10 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Industrial Park Road. Information noted for future reference.
3:32 a.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom she held a protection order had been knocking on the door of her residence. She said he was gone at the time she called, but she asked that the information be noted for future reference.
7:33 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s on Main Street reported a male subject had been parked outside the business for some time. The caller said the subject would exit the vehicle and return. An officer said the subject was waiting for someone to receive medical treatment, but he agreed to park elsewhere.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported possible animal neglect at an address on West Prospect. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:08 a.m. – A caller reported some people smoking a controlled substance on the porch of a residence on Sunset Lane. An officer said the subjects were smoking cigarettes and he noted no drug paraphernalia present.
11:40 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the Autumn Run Trailer Park. Information passed on to Animal Control.
1:13 p.m. – A female subject called to report her parents were refusing to allow her to retrieve her personal belongings from their residence. An officer advised the caller it was a civil matter and of the proper steps to take.
1:15 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
1:23 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at a vacant residence on South Oak. An officer determined the subject was occupying the house and the caller would have to get a writ of execution to remove him.
1:27 p.m. – A woman called to report a Joe Biden flag stolen from her yard on East College. A criminal mischief complaint was filed.
3:09 p.m. – A caller reported a problem with dogs at a residence on Murphy Drive. An officer said there were numerous dogs at the residence, but there was nothing he could do about it at the time. The information was passed on to Animal Control for further action.
3:57 p.m. – A man called to report one subject hitting another at Minnie Harris Park. The man said his wife tried to intervene and a male subject began cursing. He went on to say the subject went to his vehicle and was trying to get something, so the caller pulled his gun and the subject left in the vehicle. An officer said the suspect was gone and the alleged victim left for fear of an outstanding arrest warrant.
6:44 p.m. – An employee at Buckets said a male subject who was intoxicated was cut off and he made a scene before leaving on foot. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
6:48 p.m. – A woman called to report her dog got loose from her residence on South Ash. Information passed on to Animal Control.
7:41 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a patient left with an IV still in his arm. An officer spoke to the man at his residence, but he said he pulled the port out before leaving the hospital.
7:49 p.m. – A woman called to report she caught the stray dog that had been running loose on North Kimes. An officer took the animal to the city pound.
9:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Spruce.
10:31 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated subject walking in the middle of Main Street near Bradshaw Insurance. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:38 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend saw a male subject looking through the window of their residence when he arrived home. An officer said the subject apparently fled on foot, but extra patrol was issued for the night.
11:34 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Manhattan where firefighters were already on scene. The officer said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flame, but firefighters didn’t locate anything suspicious. The on-call detective was notified.
