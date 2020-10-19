12:19 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about possible sexual abuse of a toddler. An officer spoke with her and she said she would provide a statement later. She went to the HPD that afternoon and an officer explained her options.
1:01 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance outside an address on North Robinson. An officer said some children were playing on a trampoline while their parents were grilling, but they agreed to keep the noise down.
7:16 a.m. – A woman called to report she had locked her keys in her vehicle. Assist completed.
10:23 a.m. – A man called to report losing his wallet, possibly at Walmart. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:13 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about possible sexual misconduct involving children. An officer advised er of her options.
11:35 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about two dogs missing from her residence and the possibility they had been picked up by the city. Information left for Animal Control.
11:52 a.m. – An employee at Buckets called requesting an officer issue a criminal trespass warning to a male subject for the business. Officers were notified.
2:34 p.m. – Buffalo National River officials contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,455 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:22 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with Indiana plates sitting on the parking lot at Magness Toyota. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller could have it towed at the owner’s expense.
5:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked at Spruce and Main, but he later said the man and woman were just talking.
8:35 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject creating a disturbance at an address on East Fick. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but the woman and her child were leaving the residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.