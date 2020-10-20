5:19 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Highway 65 South. The caller said a female subject knocked on her door asking for help, then left on foot. An officer said the subject was no longer in the area and the residence in question appeared to be vacant.
7:21 a.m. – A caller reported a large sandbag in the middle of Burls Way near the Cash Center causing a traffic hazard. An officer said the object was actually a pillow, but the roadway was cleared.
7:30 a.m. – A man called to report he hit a utility pole in the High School parking lot. He said there was damage to the vehicle and he would be leaving it parked there until it could be towed. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8 a.m. – An Entergy employee reported going to a residence on Highway 65 South to restore power and someone pulled a shotgun on him. An officer advised the resident that Entergy would have to return to the house, but he also determined the report of a shotgun in play was unfounded.
8:35 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report checks stolen from his residence. A formal complaint was filed.
8:45 a.m. – A woman called to report a Joe Biden sign stolen from her yard. Information noted for future reference.
9:02 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of the White Oak Station on the Bypass.
9:57 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about retrieving property she bought for a restaurant. She was advised that she would have to take the matter to court if the parties couldn’t come to an agreement over the property.
10:03 a.m. – A caller reported finding a wallet outside The Links, but it didn’t belong to anyone who lived there. Officers were notified.
10:44 a.m. – A man called to report damage done to his vehicle while it was parked outside the airport. The information was noted for insurance purposes, but the complainant also said there could be further retaliation due to him reporting it to police.
11:18 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Cash Saver. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:07 p.m. – A caller reported two females and a male were going through a vehicle parked on a vacant lot on South Cherry. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
12:16 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on South Ash. Animal Control was notified.
12:20 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about removing a squatter from a residence on South Oak. He was advised it was a civil matter and he would have to go through the eviction process.
12:47 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject appeared to be trying to remove a license plate from a vehicle parked outside Big Lots. The caller said the subject noticed she was watching him and started walking away, but he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer located and arrested the 46-year-old man for on a warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $630. He was later released on a signature bond.
12:48 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving a threatening text message at her place of employment. She declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued for the address and officers were notified to issue the suspect a criminal trespass warning if located.
1:10 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer regarding information on Harrison and the police department. An officer took his statement.
1:16 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report extortion. An officer determined that lewd pictures had been sent overseas and that subject was threatening to publish them if the complainant didn’t send money. The officer also said the complainant wasn’t going to send any money at the time, so the information was noted for future reference.
2:10 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned and was shoplifting before fleeing in a vehicle. An officer stopped the vehicle described and arrested the 34-year-old man for theft of property and criminal trespass with bond set at $1,070. He was later released with a court date on the HPD charges, but he was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration on a Carroll County warrant for probation violation. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.
3:46 p.m. – An employee at a hospital in Fayetteville requested an officer make contact with a female subject at an address on South Locust who left the facility with a pick line still in her arm. An officer said the subject wasn’t present at the time.
4:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside Walmart a few days earlier. An officer answered her questions about how to obtain video surveillance footage from the store and the information was noted for future reference.
4:24 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a suspicious black bag on the curb at West Rogers and South Oak. An officer said it was a bag of trash.
4:39 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle southbound on Highway 65 from the Omaha area. The caller said the occupants would place sunshades in the windows as other drivers passed them. Officers were notified.
6:02 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 19-year-old male subject for first-degree computer sexual exploitation of a child, second-degree exploitation and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting a child involved in sexual activity with bond set at $25,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
7:07 p.m. – A Boone County deputy reported receiving a call from a female subject stating she left a vehicle in front of the HPD with the keys in the gas tank cover. She said she was turning the vehicle in and wanted to talk to a specific investigator who didn’t work for the BCSO. Officers were notified and property in the vehicle was released to a male subject.
9:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 29-year-old woman for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
10:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had cut the screen on the door of her residence on Richard Street. An officer said the damage appeared to be weather related, but extra patrol was issued anyway.
10:41 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report a group of juveniles had surrounded his vehicle on the parking lot outside Walmart and were refusing to let him leave peacefully. He said he was in the store waiting for an officer. The officer said the caller was allowed to leave in his vehicle.
