2:07 a.m. – An anonymous male subject called to report a man wearing a mask and carrying a black bag possibly containing a bomb had entered Walgreen’s. Officers checked the building, but didn’t locate any such subject present.
3:06 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on South Cherry. Information noted for future reference.
8:26 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to report her boyfriend head butted and choked her before leaving their residence on North Robinson on foot. An officer didn’t locate the subject in the area and the woman declined medical treatment. Officers and surrounding law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the 39-year-old man.
9:14 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned on the parking lot outside Harrison Kindergarten. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller was advised of the steps to have it removed.
9:55 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about receiving spam phone calls. She was advised to block the number and was given contact information for the attorney general.
11:05 a.m. – A woman called to report two dogs missing from her residence outside the city limits. Animal Control was notified.
11:07 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 49-year-old woman with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on expired tags and no proof of insurance with bond set at $590. She was later released with a new court date.
11:14 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 78-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence on possessing, distributing or viewing matter depicting a child involved in sexually explicit activity with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
11:38 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Willow. Animal Control was notified.
12:31 p.m. – A woman called via 911 requesting an officer check on an elderly woman at an address on Summerhill Court. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC by ambulance.
1:16 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject had bagged up items for which she did not pay. An officer arrested the 42-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance. She was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
1:25 p.m. – An employee at SKD Motors called to talk to an officer about catalytic converters taken from vehicles that were repossessed. An officer said it was a civil matter and explained the proper steps to take.
2:11 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a local business not enforcing the face mask mandate. She was referred to the Health Department.
2:24 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman tried to hit the caller with a vehicle outside Maple Church Apartments. An officer spoke to the parties and determined it was a civil matter.
2:40 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Affordable Insurance.
3:24 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East South Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
3:58 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Highway 65 South. Information left for Animal Control.
4:46 p.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities reported recovering a vehicle reported stolen out of Harrison. Detectives were notified.
5:05 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject riding a four-wheeler recklessly on East Argyle. An officer located the subject and advised him of the potential consequences of not keeping the ATV off city streets.
5:43 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the downtown square. Information left for Animal Control.
9:34 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 20-year-old male subject for failure to appear in court on no seat belt, no driver’s license and improper display of tags. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $610 professional bond.
10:58 p.m. – A man called to report he was going through a bad state of depression, although he didn’t have suicidal ideations. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
11:20 p.m. – A male subject called to report the hub caps stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside Walmart adjacent to Walmart. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
11:32 p.m. – Madison County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence on drug charges with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges with a hold for the HPD.
11:51 p.m. – A woman called to report a possible disturbance at an address on Wallis, but an officer said the call was unfounded.
