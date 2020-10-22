1:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at SK&D Motors where a car alarm had been activated and he thought he saw someone fleeing the area on foot. He didn’t locate anyone on foot in the area.
4:18 a.m. – A man called to report his brother was suffering a mental episode. Officers located the brother and he was cleared by EMS. The caller was advised of the process for an involuntary commitment, but the brother checked in at NARMC about an hour later for evaluation.
7:14 a.m. – A male inmate at the Boone County Jail called to report he was informed the license plate had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on North Pine. A formal complaint was filed.
7:22 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
7:54 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Harrison Kindergarten.
8:07 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her sister harassing her. She was advised it was a civil matter and that she should contact a lawyer, but she was also advised to call police if her sister showed up at the caller’s residence.
8:40 a.m. – A woman called to report her daughter was outside the caller’s residence on West Rush creating a disturbance. An officer said the issue involved child custodial issues, so they were advised to contact legal counsel.
9:42 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside 4 Star Car Care. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog missing from his residence. Animal Control was notified.
10:37 a.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old woman for probation violation with bond set at $1,110 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
10:46 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about retrieving her personal belongings from a former residence. She was advised of her options.
2:14 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about retrieving her daughter’s personal property from the residence of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, who filed for an order of protection against the daughter. An officer advised her of what she could and couldn’t do.
2:25 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver hit a mailbox on Capps Road and continued westbound. Officers were notified,
2:35 p.m. – An officer went to the Madison County Jail to transport a male inmate back to Harrison.
6:47 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Lucille due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
7:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot at Harrison Liquor while he was in the store. A formal complaint was filed for a stolen vehicle. A few minutes later, Boone County authorities reported being in pursuit of the vehicle southbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte.
7:51 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old woman for hot checks with bond set at $682.79. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
8:58 p.m. – An officer on patrol stopped a vehicle that a Newton County deputy had reported might be driven by an intoxicated subject. He later said the 58-year-old man had just been talking on his phone and was not intoxicated.
9:16 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an 18-wheeler stopped in the turn lane in front of Bypass Liquor. He later said the driver had parked so he could go in the store, but he was advised to move the big rig.
10:30 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Robinson. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.