1:58 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an abandoned building on Harrison Hill due to reports of someone staying in the building. No one was present at the time, but the officer did locate an ID card for a female subject.
7:29 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the White Oak Station on the Bypass. Information noted for insurance purposes.
8:20 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside 4 Star Car Care. It wasn’t reported stolen, so an officer explained the proper steps to have it removed.
8:34 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose outside Harrison Kindergarten. Animal Control was notified and returned the dog to its owner.
9:29 a.m. – A caller reported an injured cat under a vehicle on Sunset Lane was refusing to move. Animal Control was notified.
9:31 a.m. – An employee at Harrison Kindergarten reported a male subject near the school was talking to children from the school and handing out toys and candy. An officer spoke to the man’s caregiver, who said she would keep a closer eye on him.
10:14 a.m. – A man called to report his wife left a firearm in a Harrison motel, but they had been told it wasn’t located in the room. A formal complaint was filed, but the wife called back about two hours later to report they found the gun.
10:18 a.m. – A 19-year-old male inmate at the Newton County Jail was served with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was also served with a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearms by certain persons as a habitual offender with bond set at $20,000. He remained incarcerated.
10:31 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he came upon a disturbance between subjects in a vehicle on South Main near the fairgrounds. He said one subject fled on foot and the other two refused to pursue charges.
11:22 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog had been missing from her residence outside the city for about two weeks. Information left for Animal Control.
12:37 a.m. – A male subject called to report several subjects had drugged him and changed the locks on his residence, but he couldn’t remember when it happened. An officer took his statement.
1:53 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information.
2:12 p.m. – A man called to report his wife got home from work and found blue tape on the back of her vehicle. He wanted to know if police had gotten similar complaints, but an officer said there had been none.
2:13 p.m. – A male subject called to report a dog had been missing from his residence outside the city for more than a month. Information left for Animal Control.
2:42 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
5:36 p.m. – A 25-year-old woman went to the HPD to report a male subject followed her through Walmart, the followed her around town as well. A formal harassment complaint was filed.
6:22 p.m. – The unattended death of a 58-year-old man was reported at an address on North Robinson. The coroner’s office was also notified.
7:48 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving Bypass Liquor. Officers were notified.
8:24 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. The officer explained her options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.