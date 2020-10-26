1:48 a.m. – A man called requesting an officer check the welfare of a female subject at an address on Troy Street. The officer said the woman was fine.
1:55 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling while walking on Francis Street. An officer said the 43-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged an 18-year-old female subject in a vehicle parked outside Cash Saver.
9:51 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
9:56 a.m. – An employee at the NARMC Thrift Shop reported merchandise stolen from the loading dock and there was video surveillance footage. A formal theft complaint was filed.
10:30 a.m. – A male subject called to report his father’s pickup was stolen from the parking lot at NARMC in July. He said another family member took the truck, but he wanted it back and didn’t want to be held responsible if it were wrecked. He was advised there was no owner of the vehicle at the time it was taken, so the information was noted for future reference.
11:20 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on a neighbor on West Prospect because she hadn’t seen them for a few days. An officer said the neighbor was fine at the time.
11:29 a.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle had been damaged while parked at the Boone County Library or on the square, but she didn’t notice the damage until she got home. Information noted for future reference.
11:32 a.m. – Boone County Master Gardeners requested traffic control while they took down hanging baskets. Officers were notified.
12:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on Highway 65 in front of Hobby Lobby.
12:26 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the Americans with Disabilities Act. He was advised the matter was a violation of his civil rights and of the proper steps to take.
12:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:14 p.m. – An 18-wheeler driver reported another driver clipped the mirror on his rig while he was pulling out of Pace Industries on the Bypass and continued driving. A formal complaint was filed.
1:29 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report she was almost hit while using a crosswalk. An officer didn’t locate the suspect vehicle.
1:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
2 p.m. – A male subject called to report a parking lot hit-and-run wreck outside ALDI. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:12 p.m. – A woman called to report a former employee at a mechanic’s shop that wasn’t identified had been pretending to fix people’s vehicles and taking money for it. She was advised it was a civil matter and of the steps to take.
2:22 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject walking along Highway 65 North and carrying a child. He later said it was actually an injured dog wrapped up in a blanket.
4:07 p.m. – A caller reported a calf loose on Gipson Road. Officers were notified.
4:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged a suspicious vehicle parked at the Sports Complex.
4:55 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone cutting a tree down without authorization outside an address on West Court. An officer advised the subjects they didn’t have permission to cut down the tree and they would have to go to court to be paid for any work they’d done.
6:30 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 22-year-old male subject for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting unspecified professional bond.
7:39 p.m. – A noise disturbance was reported in a room at Family Budget Inn. An officer said no one in the room would answer the door, but all was quiet at the time.
8:33 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said there had been a disturbance, but the subjects agreed to separate. The 35-year-old woman was given a ride to a motel.
8:49 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a female subject slammed into the door of the caller’s residence on Eoff and fled on foot. She requested extra patrol and that the subject be issued a criminal trespass warning for her residence if located. Officers were notified.
8:55 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report she had been playing Pokémon with her nephew on the old junior high parking lot when a driver almost hit her. Officers were notified to watch for the vehicle.
9:13 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject running through people’s yards on North Spring Road. An officer cited the 40-year-old woman for disorderly conduct and she was then released with a new court date.
10:19 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on Peach Street. An officer said the subjects were leaving when he arrived.
10:50 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone in another vehicle was yelling at her in the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart because the line was moving slowly. Officers were notified.
11:01 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on White Oak Lane because someone banged on the door of her residence about 3 that morning. Officers were notified.
