12:44 a.m. – A caller reported two male subjects fighting on the parking lot outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer said it had been two brothers arguing, but it hadn’t been physical.
1:14 a.m. – A caller reported a car alarm activated on North Liberty, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
2 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone banging on the door of his residence on North Willow. An officer spoke to the parties involved and said everything appeared to be fine at the time.
3:38 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 41-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, counterfeit stickers and no insurance with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:44 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with an irate female patient. An officer said the woman was released to her son and they left the property.
9:58 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked for some time in front of Gage’s Power Sports. The caller was advised of the proper steps to have the vehicle removed.
11:28 a.m. – A man called stating he had been asked to leave Minnie Harris Park because he was a level two sex offender. He was advised the other subjects were having a private gathering and had the right to ask him to leave.
12:12 p.m. – A reckless driver who was impeding traffic was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Ridgeway. Officers were notified.
12:24 p.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the woman’s boyfriend trying to make her move out of her residence. They were advised it was a civil matter.
12:35 p.m. – An employee at Family Budget Inn reported a male subject was supposed to check out, but was refusing and was possibly intoxicated. An officer said the 48-year-old man agreed to leave the premises.
4:18 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a security guard forced him to leave Minnie Harris Park. He said he was just walking and wasn’t involved in the gathering. An officer advised the subjects at the park that they can’t stop people from using the facility.
4:57 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone possibly harassing his wife. An officer said the woman didn’t want to file a formal complaint, but she did ask the officer to review video surveillance footage from Walmart to see if it would identify the person who let air out of the tires of her vehicle.
6:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report her dog locked her vehicle with the keys in it. Assist completed.
7:31 p.m. – A woman called to report her father-in-law was possibly missing. An officer said the woman was able to make contact with her father-in-law and everything was fine at the time.
10:37 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject creating a disturbance at her address on Walker Avenue. An officer said the male subject agreed to leave the premises and everything was fine at that time.
10:59 p.m. – A woman called to report she was talking on the phone with another woman when the other woman’s boyfriend took the phone away from her and threw it across the room. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but nothing physical.
11:08 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male subject being treated there for injuries from a battery incident. An officer determined the incident happened outside the city limits, so the victim was referred to the BCSO.
