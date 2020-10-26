1:26 a.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on North Willow, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
2:29 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with two male subjects, both 24, at Erie and North Spring. One was arrested on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and no seat belt with bond set at $1,765. He was also served with a Searcy County warrant for failure to appear in court on endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to breath test, DWI (drugs), equipment violation and speeding with bond set at $2,495 and a Bentonville Police warrant for failure to appear in court on obstructing governmental operations, inadequate insurance and criminal contempt with bond set at $2,390. He was later released on a signature bond with new court dates. The other subject was advised he had a warrant out of the BCSO that he was instructed to take care of ASAP.
8:32 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving multiple calls from an elderly woman stating there was an unknown male subject in her residence on South Birch. An officer responded and determined a toddler had gotten the phone and was making the calls.
9:15 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. Officers were notified.
10:27 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a state trooper on a traffic stop. A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $3,721 cash only and later released on a signature bond.
11:43 a.m. – A female subject called to report she had been in a disturbance with neighbors regarding noise. She was advised to contact her landlord.
1:05 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-husband was refusing to step away from her car so she could leave Minnie Harris Park. An officer said the man agreed to let the caller leave.
1:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report his mother walked away across the Hudson’s parking lot. He said she was unstable and he’d been trying to get her checked out, but she refused. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she had been arguing with her son and daughter and just wanted to get away from them for a while. The officer said she was neither suicidal nor suffering apparent mental problems.
1:35 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject got out of a vehicle and punched her boyfriend in the face following a road rage incident as they were trying to leave The Links. A formal complaint was filed for a physical disturbance.
1:57 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report two other people were using his photo and Facebook account to pose as him. He said he wanted it noted that he was not using the account or posting any pictures.
1:57 p.m. – An employee at Family Budget Inn called to report a guest was supposed to check out of a room that day, but no one would answer the door. An officer said a 29-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for treatment of unspecified conditions.
2:15 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 46-year-old woman reported missing from Berryville. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about four hours later.
3:22 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating that an elderly woman asked to use her phone as they were leaving Cash Saver and she said there was about to be a homicide. An officer responded and said the woman in question was taken to NARMC for evaluation and possible treatment.
3:46 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legal eviction process. Information given.
3:47 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about retrieving her deceased son’s property. She was advised of her options.
3:56 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor on Maria Drive had returned to the caller’s property after having been warned to stay away. An officer said the neighbor was advised to leave and not return lest he be arrested.
4:39 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle on fire on Lake Shore Drive. An officer said the fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed.
5:03 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
6:26 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female psychiatric patient left the hospital before a 72-hour hold had been obtained. Officers were notified to watch for the subject.
7:14 p.m. – A man called to report his wife was driving around the area in a vehicle, but he hadn’t been able to make contact with her for 48 hours. Officers were notified to watch for the woman and vehicle, but the man called again about two hours later to report she had been located.
8:50 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male juvenile was driving an electric cart from the store on Highway 65. An officer said the cart was returned to the store.
9:06 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject knocked on the caller’s door stating she had broken ribs and that the police were looking for her. An officer said the woman was no longer in the area when he arrived.
9:29 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,205 professional bond.
10:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report the window of her vehicle had been smashed while it was parked on Tims Avenue and her wallet was stolen. She also said one of the debit cards in it had been used at Walmart that day. A formal complaint was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.