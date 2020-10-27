7:59 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
8:42 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with Louisiana plates and damage, including a flat tire, abandoned near the Kiwanis Bark Park. An officer said it wasn’t stolen, so the property owner was advised it could be towed at the owner’s expense.
9:47 a.m. – A man called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. About an hour later, another man called with the same complaint. Both were referred to the attorney general.
11:06 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a vehicle had been burglarized while parked outside Pioneer Ridge Apartments. She was given a statement form to complete to file a formal complaint.
11:30 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a cell phone he found while walking on North Spring Road. A message was left for the owner to pick it up.
1:38 p.m. – A male subject called to report the license plate stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside The Links. An officer said the subject had already canceled the plate and requested a replacement, so the information was noted for future reference.
1:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
2 p.m. – A man called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment. He was referred to the attorney general.
3:23 p.m. – A woman called to report a man yelling at her grandson outside an address on South Sycamore. She said she had moved out of the residence after the landlord sold it, but her rent was still current until Oct. 31. She was advised that the landlord no longer wanted her on the property, so she shouldn’t return.
4:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
5:27 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 43-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $1,720. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:51 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding an unattended death at an address on West Bower. On-call detectives were notified and a search warrant was executed with all officers clearing the scene about 6 the following morning.
6:14 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
7:37 p.m. – A man called to report a suspicious vehicle had been parked with the engine running on his driveway on White Oak Lane for about 30 minutes. An officer said the vehicle had gotten stuck, so he and a wrecker service helped free it. There was no damage reported.
8:10 p.m. – A caller reported someone drove through a fence on Bunker Road. The caller said everything was fine and there was no need for a formal complaint, so the information was noted for future reference. The man called again about 20 minutes later to report another driver had done the same thing and there could be injuries. A formal complaint was filed that time.
8:28 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter called her stating she and her siblings were hungry and their father refused to feed them. The daughter said there was no food in the house except for a can of fruit. An officer responded and said there was plenty of food available and the call was unfounded.
8:41 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects arguing and fighting at The Links. The caller also said a male subject jumped off a second-floor balcony and might need medical attention. Officers determined a female subject had kicked a male subject out of the residence. He was advised not to return, but he also left with EMS for medical treatment.
9:23 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 62-year-old man for failure to pay fines on careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, DWI, shoplifting, speeding, driving on a suspended license and assault on a household member with bond set at $2,413. The warrant was confirmed valid.
