5:23 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had overmedicated himself about 12 a.m. and was having adverse effects, but he didn’t want an ambulance dispatched. His call was transferred to the poison control center. He called back a few minutes later and said he was trying to arrange transportation to NARMC based on advice from the center.
8:19 a.m. – The driver of an 18-wheeler notified the HPD that the big rig was disabled in the turn lane on Highway 65 at Hester Drive. An officer said the intersection wasn’t blocked and the caller had help on the way.
10:09 a.m. – A man called to report a sword he ordered had been delivered to a previous address and the occupants there were denying receiving it. Two female subjects at the residence also denied to police that the package had been delivered there. The caller said he would drop the matter, but another caller reported about an hour later that the complainant had been by the residence several times to inquire about the sword. Officers were notified.
10:26 a.m. – Several subjects went to the HPD to talk to an officer about filing charges for rape. No victim information was noted, but a formal complaint was filed.
10:38 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Walters. Animal Control was notified.
10:57 a.m. – A woman called to report a nurse at a clinic said “bang bang” as she was taking a toddler’s temperature with a hand-held thermometer. She was advised to speak to management.
1:55 p.m. – An anonymous female subject called to report a possibly intoxicated male subject was driving around town. Officers were notified.
2:05 p.m. – A woman called to report receiving harassing phone calls from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. She was advised of the proper steps to block the phone number.
2:20 p.m. – A woman called to report her credit card had been stolen and used at Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
3:05 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at Wood Motor Company. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:32 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject who was crying and stating his father was hitting him with a door at an address on South Ash. An officer spoke to the parties and determined the disturbance had been verbal only, but the 20-year-old complainant was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $1,500 professional bond.
4:54 p.m. – A female subject called to report witnessing a driver hit another vehicle outside the Blue Roof Mall, then leave westbound on Industrial Park Road. The driver was identified as a 43-year-old man who was wanted on unspecified warrants out of the HPD and Bentonville. He was located at a residence outside the city and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:51 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling at a woman in a vehicle parked outside Ace Hardware. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
4:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Highway 43 from Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
6:37 p.m. – A caller reported an 18-wheeler with an oversized load was dragging a tie-down strap while southbound on Highway 65 from Hester Drive. Officers were notified.
6:55 p.m. – A man called to report his girlfriend missing. He said he had been on the phone with her, then lost the connection and could no longer reach her. An officer located the woman about 30 minutes later and said she was fine.
7:26 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:50 p.m. – A woman called to report she ran out of gas on South Pine and had a 3-year-old with her. An officer waited with the woman until her friend arrived with more fuel.
10:47 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle occupied by some people who stopped at the Red X store in Alpena and said they had been shot at with children in the vehicle. When someone at the store said they would call police, the subjects fled. Information noted and officers were notified.
11:41 p.m. – A woman called to report she was involved in a disturbance with her husband at their residence. An officer said the caller had been drinking and both parties said the disturbance had been verbal only. They agreed to separate for the night.
