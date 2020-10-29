5:14 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had a flat tire at the intersection of Prospect and the Bypass and the jack in the car wasn’t working correctly. An officer notified a wrecker service.
7:28 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road.
10:26 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping on the steps of a vacant building on North Spring Street. The 33-year-old did show Morrilton and Logan County arrest warrants, but Harrison was outside extradition range. The officer said the man was fine and he was given a ride to McDonald’s.
11:22 a.m. – A 36-year-old woman went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication. She was later released after posting $630 professional bond.
11:49 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone sending her threatening messages. She was referred to the BCSO after an officer determined in incident originated outside the city limits.
1:17 p.m. – An employee with a home healthcare service called to report money transferred fraudulently from a client’s bank account. The incident occurred outside the city, so the caller was referred to the BCSO.
2:19 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a male subject who gave a female subject a ride, then tried to force himself on her. An officer took statements from the female and her father for a formal complaint.
3:37 p.m. – North Platte, Nebraska, Police requested officers watch for a 62-year-old man who was bipolar, off his medications and known to be aggressive. They said the man sent a message Monday stating he was in Branson, Missouri, and was going to go to Harrison. Officers were notified.
5:01 p.m. – A caller reported a driver spun out and went into the ditch on Highway 65 North across from the Red Oak Baptist Church. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the ditch, but no arrest was noted.
8 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged two male subjects parked in a vehicle at the Sports Complex. He also said the subjects agreed to move along.
8:29 p.m. – An intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
8:42 p.m. – An officer on another call was flagged down by an individual reporting a vehicle stalled on Highway 7 North. The officer said the vehicle was outside the city limits, but he and another individual helped the driver back onto the road.
9:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report he saw a light coming from inside a boat parked off of North Spring Street. An officer said the boat was secured and showed no signs of tampering.
9:30 p.m. – A caller reported possible neglect of a dog. Information passed on to Animal Control.
11:48 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Lucille. An officer said the subjects involved were intoxicated and had been pushing and shoving each other, but a male subject agreed to go to a friend’s residence for the night.
