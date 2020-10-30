2:13 a.m. – A woman called to report her son had been drinking and stole her vehicle. She said she had reason to believe he might be going to Florida, but an officer made contact with the son and he agreed to return the vehicle.
8:49 a.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on South Main Street due to extra traffic from drivers trying to avoid construction on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
8:57 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
9:05 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the possibility of an unwanted subject showing up at a funeral the following day. He was advised to call if that subject arrived.
10:07 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Airport Road.
10:25 a.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet and the possibility that someone took it. An officer spoke to the subject, be he declined a formal complaint and said he would notify his bank.
10:54 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about personal information he gave out in an email. He was referred to the attorney general.
11:06 a.m. – A caller requested an officer help unlock a vehicle parked outside the DHS office. The officer wasn’t able to unlock the vehicle, so a locksmith was notified.
11:34 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a rifle or crossbow hiding in the bushes in the area of Thickory Lane. An officer spoke to the subject, who had permission from the landowner to bow hunt on the property that was outside the city limits.
11:44 a.m. – A caller reported a trailer stolen from the parking lot outside Ozark Mountain Inn. A formal theft complaint was filed.
12:18 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on West Stephenson. Animal Control was notified.
1:13 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned partially in the yard of his residence on Watts Street. The vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so the caller was advised of the proper steps to have it removed.
1:23 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck that occurred on South Cherry the previous night. An officer spoke to both parties and determined they had already exchanged insurance information.
1:45 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about eviction notices. Information given.
4:18 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on Highway 65. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
4:54 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported eastbound on Industrial Park Road. An officer located the vehicle unoccupied outside Big Cedar Apartments, but he waited in the area until the driver left. He followed the vehicle, but said the driving was fine.
5:11 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on a friend who lived on West Bower because she hadn’t been able to reach her for more than a month. An officer said the subject was fine.
5:41 p.m. – A caller reported a homeless male subject threatened to damage vehicles parked on East Erie, then left on foot. An officer located the 30-year-old man, who said he had been arguing with his girlfriend while on the parking lot and made no threats. He was issued a criminal trespass warning for the caller’s property.
5:50 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer check on a female subject who didn’t show up for work that day. An officer spoke to the woman, who wasn’t thrilled that anyone called to check on her, but she said she was fine.
5:55 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 44-year-old man for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, obstructing governmental operations, no proof of insurance, no registration and littering as a habitual offender with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:08 p.m. – An off-duty officer reported a motorcycle on its side on the Tractor Supply parking lot with a pickup leaving the area at the same time. He said he thought the motorcycle might have fallen off the truck or the driver hit it while leaving the area. Officers were able to make contact with the driver of the pickup, who admitted he had hit the bike and said he would go to the HPD the next day to give a statement.
6:25 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a female subject who wanted to talk to him about an unruly juvenile. She was advised of her options.
6:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report she and her ex-husband were supposed to exchange child custody the following day, but she had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous Monday and had to be quarantined. Information noted in case the father called to report she was avoiding custody exchange.
6:47 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a utility pole in front of City Hall. An officer said the vehicle was towed and the driver was taken to NARMC for treatment.
8:42 p.m. – A caller reported possible neglect of a dog. Information left for Animal Control.
8:44 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with two male subjects at the Fairgrounds. A 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:24 p.m. – Multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the neighborhood between Gipson Road and Hester Drive. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate the source of any gun fire at that time, but the information was noted for future reference.
