12:56 a.m. – Camden, Missouri, Police requested officers watch for a vehicle driven by a man wanted for questioning on car theft. Officers were notified.
10:18 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject screaming profanities from the porch of a residence on East Rogers. An officer said the 19-year-old female was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
10:31 a.m. – A man called to report someone stole the “We Back Our Blue” sign from a yard on Oxford Lane. Information noted for future reference.
10:43 a.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend was not following court-ordered child custody and violating a protection order she held against him. An officer determined there was no protection order in place, but he said he would make contact with the ex.
12:26 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject with a baby at Mary Mother of God Church was creating a disturbance. An officer said the 24-year-old woman agreed to go to NARMC for evaluation and DHS was called to handle the child. About two hours later, an employee at NARMC requested help with the subject because she was out of control. Assist completed.
12:31 p.m. – A caller reported the driver of a vehicle northbound from McDonald’s on Main Street was hitting the passenger and nearly caused a wreck. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the 25-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery and driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $2,345 professional bond.
1:51 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass, then westbound on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
2:04 p.m. – Extra patrol was issued for the old junior high complex after a juvenile told officers about potential break-ins, as well as drugs at the park.
4:40 p.m. – A woman called to report a man walking by her residence on South Maple acted like he was going to grab her child, then began cursing at her when she confronted him about it. An officer spoke to the man, who said the woman’s child had thrown something at him. He continued moving along.
5:32 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Rust, Dust and Wanderlust. Information noted for insurance purposes.
5:40 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned and was possibly shoplifting. An officer arrested the 42-year-old man for criminal trespass and theft of property, as well as on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on careless or prohibited driving. He was later released after posting $1,540 professional bond.
6:29 p.m. – A caller reported a window broken out of a vacant residence on South Locust. An officer said the window had been broken for a while, but the doors were secure.
8:31 p.m. – A male subject called and said that about 50 cars would get in front of him and turn every time he drives through town. He also said he had gotten new phones and email addresses because the others were hacked. An officer spoke to the man and said he was delusional. About an hour later, the 28-year-old man called back and asked for an officer to meet him outside Walmart. An officer obliged and said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation. A valid driver was contacted to get the vehicle.
10:31 p.m. – A caller reported some drivers doing donuts on the parking lot outside the High School. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area.
10:37 p.m. – A woman called to report an ex-boyfriend harassing her. She said he sent her a text stating he drove by her residence and noticed the windows of her new boyfriend’s vehicle were rolled down. An officer advised her of options to obtain an order of protection.
11:26 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported the friends of a female subject taken to the hospital by ambulance weren’t allowed to ride with her, so they might show up and create a disturbance. An officer advised the caller to contact police if that happened.
