3:15 a.m. – An officer advised he was giving a female subject a ride from NARMC to an address in Marble Falls.
3:27 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been walking around Casey’s on Highway 65 North carrying a large knife. An officer spoke to the 30-year-old man, who said he was just sharpening the knife. He was advised that wasn’t acceptable and was also issued a criminal trespass warning for the store.
7:39 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Capps Road in front of the DHS office.
9:06 a.m. – A man called to report his vehicle was damaged while parked in front of Integrity Health Centers. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:03 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a flatbed trailer reported stolen.
10:06 a.m. – A woman called to report a storage shed on East Frick had been burglarized. A formal complaint was filed.
10:23 a.m. – A man called to report tools stolen from a yard on West Bogle. An officer determined the tools were communal property, so the caller was advised to figure out which ones belonged to him.
10:20 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the Arby’s parking lot. Officers were notified.
10:43 a.m. – A man called to report someone used his personal information to file for unemployment.
10:49 a.m. – A caller reported a Biden/Harris sign stolen from a yard on Brentwood. Information noted for future reference.
11:04 a.m. – A male subject went to the PD to talk to an officer about getting his car keys and title from his ex-girlfriend. An officer said it was a civil matter because the vehicle belonged to the ex-girlfriend’s father and the complainant hadn’t paid for it.
12:02 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by someone reporting a male subject lying on the sidewalk in front of Caspian. An officer took the 40-year-old man to the House of Hope.
1:46 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone made an unauthorized purchase on her Walmart.com account and arranged to pick it up in Harrison. She was advised of her options, as well as to contact the attorney general.
2:04 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he went to a former residence to get his personal property and the owner pulled a gun on him. An officer determined the owner actually had just loaded a gun in front of the complainant and didn’t make any threats. The complainant was advised to seek a court order for a civil standby.
2:06 p.m. – A caller reported a child playing near the roadway on East Wolfe. An officer located the child and said he was fine.
2:12 p.m. – A woman called to report she ran up on the curb of the Bypass north of Prospect Avenue and her vehicle was disabled. An officer said the woman had been distracted and a wrecker service was notified.
2:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using her identity. She was referred to the attorney general.
3 p.m. – A male subject called to report a business refused to serve him and accused him of stealing. An officer explained potential options.
3:05 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone stole his backpack while he was at Share & Care and there was video surveillance footage. He declined a formal complaint, but it was noted that the backpack was empty and the subject who took it left in a red vehicle.
3:22 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of TCBY. Animal Control was notified.
3:24 p.m. – A woman called to report people with weapons in her yard on North Chestnut. An officer responding was flagged down by two male subjects who said they were being chased. The officer determined it had been a misunderstanding and no one wanted to file a complaint, but one of the subjects was advised of an active arrest warrant out of the BCSO.
3:24 p.m. – A woman called to report the driver of a box truck hit the stop sign at Highways 7 North and 43 and continued driving. An officer didn’t locate any damage in the area.
4:08 p.m. – A male subject called to file a complaint for theft and being robbed. An officer tried numerous times to return the call, but the subject never answered.
4:53 p.m. – An employee at Main Street Merchandise reported a female subject left the store with a cart full of property and was hiding in the creek bed behind the store. An officer arrested the 27-year-old woman for theft of property and she was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
6:25 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile son threatened to steal a coloring book because she refused to buy it for him. An officer said the boy was removed from the store at his mother’s request.
6:30 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly impaired driver southbound on Maple from the five-way stop. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the driver was elderly, but not impaired.
7:01 p.m. – A male subject called to report his sister pulled a gun on him at an address on North Chestnut. An officer said the parties gave conflicting stories concerning who the actual aggressor was, but they also agreed to separate.
7:09 p.m. – A woman called to reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Pine, but the officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
8:08 p.m. – A caller reported a game camera stolen at Autumn Run Trailer Park. A formal complaint was filed.
9:22 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. A formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
9:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer make contact with a male subject at an address on North Cherry. The officer said the subject wasn’t present at the time.
9:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report a vehicle followed her after she got off work until she stopped at the HPD. An officer requested the woman and her co-workers to be observant and call when the vehicle was following them so police could identify the subject. The officer also followed the complainant home.
