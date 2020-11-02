2 a.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend got physical with her at The Links and she was at the time sitting outside in a vehicle. An officer arrested the 18-year-old male subject for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,730 professional bond.
3:41 a.m. – A caller reported a lot of water coming from the old Flexsteel building. An officer said firefighters were going to send someone to check the sprinkler system.
7:51 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a female subject with an infant, mainly to check the welfare of the child, although the mother also faced charges. Officers were notified.
8:26 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Shipley’s. Information noted for future reference.
8:59 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her son was possibly sexually abused. A formal complaint was filed.
11:58 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had given his insurance information to another driver after a parking lot wreck outside Ace Hardware, but the other driver left without reciprocating. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:04 p.m. – An officer out at Minnie Harris Park was flagged down by a man who turned over a cell phone he found.
12:27 p.m. – A woman called to report someone smashed the passenger side window of her vehicle while she was in Walgreen’s and stole her purse. A formal complaint was filed.
12:33 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about being pulled over for what she thought was no reason. An officer spoke with her about her concerns.
1:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject with a Confederate flag on a pole standing in front of billboards near Walmart and possibly doing damage to the signs. An officer said the subject was on public property and not causing any damage.
2:35 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Cherry. Officers were notified.
3:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject talking to himself near the Youth Center. An officer said the man was fine.
3:42 p.m. – An employee at Neighborhood Diner reported receiving numerous harassing calls from a male subject. A formal complaint was filed.
3:52 p.m. – A caller reported a man parked near Woodland Park, walked slowly around the park, then left in the vehicle. Information noted.
4:10 p.m. – A parking lot wreck with damage was reported outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart. A formal report was filed.
4:26 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet she found at the creek. An officer tried to return the item to the owner’s residence, but the owner had moved out of town. The current occupant said he would try to locate the owner via social media.
4:38 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject hanging out the window of a vehicle northbound on Main and throwing trash on the roadway. Officers were notified.
5 p.m. – A man called to report his daughter was involved in a domestic disturbance with her estranged husband at Walmart. An officer determined there had been no physical disturbance and the situation was resolved.
5:41 p.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information left for Animal Control.
6:17 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported at the south interchange. Officers were notified.
6:37 p.m. – A caller reported two women beating a woman on the ground outside an address on Country Circle while a male subject shot video. Officers responded and two female subjects were taken for medical treatment, but no arrests were noted.
7:03 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject punched him while they were in a vehicle and he decided to get out at The Links. An officer spoke to both parties and found that they had pushed each other.
7:29 p.m. – A caller reported someone handing out red hot chili peppers as candy. The caller said her child was fine, but the information was noted for future reference.
9:46 p.m. – A caller reported someone in an SUV taking traffic cones from Pine Street and Wilson Avenue. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate any such vehicle.
9:47 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle partially on the roadway on Highway 7 North. An officer said the vehicle was disabled and was taken by a wrecker service.
10:43 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on Kitchens Street with loud music and people running up and down the street yelling. An officer said there was no one outside, very little movement inside and no music at all.
11:27 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a truck and trailer backed up to JC Penney. He later said the subjects had the key and were removing equipment.
11:50 p.m. – A caller reported a large bull loose on Speer Drive. The owner was notified.
11:59 p.m. – A female subject called to report she and her friends were approached by some male subjects offering them candy at Minnie Harris Park. An officer spoke to the male subjects, who had been drinking but weren’t intoxicated. They said they were just trying to be friendly to the female subjects.
