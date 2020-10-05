2:17 a.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported receiving harassing phone calls. An officer made contact with the other caller and discovered juveniles had been making prank phone calls. They apologized and agreed to stop.
4:58 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North 3rd Street where children were present, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
10:06 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject standing beside South Main on Harrison Hill and holding his shoulder as if he were in distress. An officer spoke to the subject, but he said he was fine and was just out for a walk.
10:17 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from Casey’s on Highway 65 North. Information noted for future reference.
10:55 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers help in the search for a woman wanted on an arrested warrant. An officer advised he’d be out with Boone County deputies on a traffic stop on Harrison Hill. The 37-year-old woman was arrested on the bench warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and fleeing on foot with no bond amount shown, then taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. A 38-year-old man was arrested on an HPD warrant for hot checks with bond set at $885. He was later released on a signature bond, then transported to the Marion County Jail for incarceration on an unspecified warrant out of that jurisdiction.
3:44 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject standing on the roadway in front of Bypass Liquor screaming for help. An officer said the woman had been screaming because she locked her child in her vehicle, but someone had stopped to help her when the officer arrived on scene.
4:02 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor ran over the caller’s dog with a vehicle, then got out of the vehicle with a gun before driving away. An officer said the suspect was gone, but that the 37-year-old man would be calling later to talk to an officer about the incident.
5:26 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said a female subject reported her boyfriend got into an argument with her sister on the phone and everything was fine at the time.
5:47 p.m. – A caller reported a male juvenile riding a skateboard down Harrison Hill with a line of traffic behind him. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:14 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver turning onto Highway 43 from Highway 7 North. An officer located the vehicle nearby, but it was parked and unoccupied.
8:10 p.m. – An employee at Hardee’s reported a fire in the kitchen at the business. Firefighters were also notified.
8:31 p.m. – A woman called to report the driver of a truck pulling a flat-bed trailer hit her vehicle on the Bypass near Kum & Go and continued southbound. A formal complaint was filed and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle.
9:07 p.m. – Arkansas State Police requested officers watch for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck at Valley Springs. Officers were notified.
9:30 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject rummaging through a dumpster behind Century 21 on Highway 65 North, possibly trying to fix a place to spend the night. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters with a vehicle fully engulfed in flame on South Birch. The officer also gave a male subject at the address a ride to another location.
