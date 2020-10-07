6:30 a.m. – A woman called to report someone hit a large deer on Highway 7 near Bergman and it was still alive. Arkansas State Police and Boone County authorities were also notified.
6:58 a.m. – A caller reported three dogs running loose on South Clifford. Information left for Animal Control.
7:44 a.m. – An employee at Honda Tech reported someone stole tires and wheels from a customer’s vehicle, leaving it on blocks. A formal theft complaint was filed.
8:19 a.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, broke into her residence earlier that morning. A formal complaint was filed for violation of a protection order.
10:15 a.m. – A caller reported animal neglect at an address on North Pine. Animal Control was notified.
10:16 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a patient assaulted a staff member. A formal complaint was filed.
10:37 a.m. – A caller reported finding a pair of glasses and a set of keys at Minnie Harris Park. An officer took the items to the HPD for safekeeping.
10:41 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Main Street from Burger King. An officer followed the vehicle and said it was going very slowly, but no actual violations were noted.
11:06 a.m. – A 56-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,435 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:36 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband’s vehicle had been in a parking lot hit-and-run wreck at either the North Arkansas College South Campus or Casey’s on South Main a few days earlier. Information noted until more information could be obtained.
1:06 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his grandson was possibly missing because he hadn’t been able to make contact with him. An officer determined the grandson was actually incarcerated in Marion County and not missing.
3:03 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legal limit for window tint on a vehicle. Information given.
3:14 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Mt. Vista Rehab due to the boyfriend of a former employee making threats. Officers were notified.
3:18 p.m. – A 17-year-old male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $855 professional bond.
3:47 p.m. – A woman called to report her son had been assaulted by two other juveniles at the Middle School. An officer explained her options.
4:06 p.m. – A male subject called to report someone filed for unemployment using his personal information. A few minutes later, a female subject called to report someone used her maiden name to file for unemployment. Both were referred to the attorney general.
4:19 p.m. – A 39-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $988 professional bond.
5 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 35-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance with bond set at $505. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
5:46 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
7:11 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Chestnut. Information passed on to Animal Control.
7:21 p.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report his moped had been stolen from an address on South Sycamore. A formal complaint was filed.
8:04 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects had been fighting on the Walmart parking lot and left in two different vehicles. Officers were notified.
8:16 p.m. – A caller reported a car battery sitting in the intersection of South Pine and West Central. An officer said the item was gone when he checked the area.
8:41 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, no seat belt, expired tags and driving on a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $2,210 professional bond.
9:25 p.m. – A male subject called to report he let a potential buyer test drive a vehicle, but the subject’s neighbor beat the vehicle because the subject owed the neighbor money. A formal complaint was filed for property damage.
10:31 p.m. – A caller reported someone sleeping under the Main Street Bridge over Lake Harrison. An officer spoke to the male subject and advised him he would be arrested if he returned.
10:50 p.m. – A caller reported someone broke into his residence on South Ash and damaged the door lock. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
