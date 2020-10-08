12:32 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 44-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and a habitual offender with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
12:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at the old junior high checking on a broken window. He said the building was cleared and secured as best as possible and the information was passed on to day shift to contact school officials.
1:58 a.m. – A man called to report he thought his son, who lived in Alpena, might be suicidal. He said the son wasn’t at home, but he refused to say where he was at the time. An officer tried without success to contact the subject. Boone County authorities were contacted, but they already had deputies on their way to the Alpena area to try and locate the subject.
2:23 a.m. – A caller reported someone had been parked in a vehicle outside Ace Hardware for quite a while. An officer spoke to the 48-year-old woman in the vehicle, who said she had been staying at a motel but couldn’t stay there anymore. She said she was just resting, but the officer advised her to find another place to stay if possible.
6:17 a.m. – The unattended death of a 53-year-old woman was reported at an address on Glenview. The coroner’s office was also notified.
7:23 a.m. – An employee at Mediquick reported someone had painted graffiti on the building overnight. A formal vandalism complaint was filed.
7:49 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject sleeping in a vehicle parked outside Arvest Bank on East Prospect. An officer spoke to the 53-year-old woman, who said she fell asleep while waiting for the bank to open.
12:04 p.m. – A caller reported finding a syringe outside Maple Church Apartments. An officer responded, but the caller was no longer in the area.
12:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Forward Drive.
12:23 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance were acting out inside Buckets. An officer spoke to the men, who agreed to keep the noise down, finish their lunch and leave after paying.
12:45 p.m. – Marion County authorities reported recovering a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Harrison. Information passed on to detectives.
1:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Goblin Drive.
1:30 p.m. – A possible drug overdose was reported at an address on South Hickory Road. An officer said a 54-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:02 p.m. – A woman called to report her narcotic medication stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
5:15 p.m. – A woman called to report someone was using a key to try to make entry to her residence on Beverly Drive. An officer said the suspect was gone when he arrived and they were unable to locate him. Extra patrol was issued for the caller’s residence.
5:38 p.m. – A three-vehicle wreck was reported at Central and Spring. An officer arrested a 20-year-old male subject for DWI, careless driving with accident, possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence with bond set at $2,280. He was later released with a court date. A 17-year-old girl in the vehicle was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released to her mother.
5:58 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Oak due to speeding drivers and children playing in the area.
6:08 p.m. – A male subject called to report a neighbor threatened him with a gun. A formal complaint was filed for aggravated assault.
8:25 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, against whom she held a protection order, tried to get into her residence. A formal complaint was filed for violation of a protection order.
9:11 p.m. – A caller reported a trailer had been abandoned on the parking lot of First Baptist Church. An officer said the trailer wasn’t reported stolen and had a tire destroyed.
9:42 p.m. – A woman called to report hearing a female voice and a cell phone outside her residence on Highway 7 North. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
10:43 p.m. – A woman called to report she loaned her deceased husband’s cell phone to her son and a female subject stole it. An officer spoke to the woman, but she declined to pursue formal charges at the time.
