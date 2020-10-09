1:01 a.m. – A male subject called to report his uncle and cousin went to the caller’s residence and tried to steal property. He said they got into a verbal disturbance when he confronted them and they left in a vehicle. An officer said the subjects would be issued criminal trespass warnings for the caller’s residence when located.
2:18 a.m. – A wrecker service reported a vehicle in a ditch near Hillcrest Home. An officer said the driver had swerved to miss a deer, but he declined medical attention.
3:29 a.m. – A man called to report he and his girlfriend had been in a disturbance at their residence on East Prospect and she wouldn’t leave him alone. An officer said the caller was intoxicated and he was advised of the steps to take for evicting the woman.
3:40 a.m. – Benton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,120. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released and told to report to the HPD as soon as possible to take care of the warrant.
7:49 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 28-year-old man in a vehicle stolen in that jurisdiction. The suspect allegedly attacked a neighbor with a pipe. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about four hours later.
7:52 a.m. – A female subject called to report she locked her keys and a pet bird in a vehicle outside Country Mart. Assist completed.
8:36 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 25-year-old woman with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. She was released with a new court date.
8:54 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned bicycle behind a building on West Stephenson. An officer said the building owner agreed to leave the bike where it was in case the owner returned.
9:10 a.m. – A woman called to report her 36-year-old son went missing in Nashville, Tennessee. She said she tried to file a report with Nashville Police, but she was advised to file the complaint at the HPD due to the man living in Harrison. The information was noted and law enforcement statewide and in Tennessee were notified to watch for him.
9:27 a.m. – A male subject called to report an unknown subject filled and picked up a prescription at Walmart. A formal complaint was filed, but he called back about an hour later to report there had been a mistake and the prescription hadn’t been obtained.
10:29 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD requesting an officer give a homeless female subject at Minnie Harris Park a ride elsewhere. He was referred to the House of Hope.
10:27 a.m. – A woman called to report Joe Biden signs stolen from her yard on South Liberty. Information noted for future reference.
10:42 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
11:49 a.m. – Newton County authorities requested an officer make contact with a 19-year-old male subject being treated at NARMC after being attacked in Newton County. An officer said the subject declined to file any formal complaint.
1 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot of the Old Federal Building. Officers were notified.
1:31 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on Hester Drive. Information noted for future reference.
1:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 North. An officer stopped the vehicle and warned the man about his driving.
1:53 p.m. – A woman called to report her sister assaulted her on the parking lot outside Mediquick, then left in a vehicle. An officer spoke to the caller and determined the disturbance had been verbal only.
2:11 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a 23-year-old male subject on South Ash. He was arrested for two counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,000, but he was also served with a BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding, failure to maintain control, no proof of insurance, careless or prohibited driving, no seat belt and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $2,150, and an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on speeding with bond set at $325. He was later released on a signature bond.
2:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with Probation and Parole at an address on North Spring Road. Assist completed.
2:27 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop advised a male subject in the vehicle appeared to have been involved in an altercation. The man said the incident happened on a county road, but he declined a formal complaint.
2:47 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Stephenson and Spring.
3:10 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject called her to say goodbye and she feared he was suicidal. An officer spoke to the man, who said he didn’t want to harm himself and he had no idea who called the woman.
3:56 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject drinking a beer on the old junior high parking lot. An officer spoke to the subject, but he was consuming a soft drink.
4:12 p.m. – A caller reported a black mailbox at the edge of the road in front of Flexsteel on Highway 65 South. An officer cleared the roadway.
4:56 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $420. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:15 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 43 and Cottonwood Road.
5:39 p.m. – A man called to report political signs stolen from his yard on Edgewood. Information noted for future reference.
6:06 p.m. – A reckless driver passing other drivers in the turn lane was reported northbound on the Bypass. Officers were notified.
6:35 p.m. – A caller reported a multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and one subject on the ground on Highway 65 North. An officer advised it was a one-vehicle wreck involving only the motorcycle and the rider was given a ride to a motel.
7:20 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity and use of a knife as a weapon at an address on South Ash. An officer said the suspect denied the allegations, but a 41-year-old woman was served with outstanding read-only warrants and released with a new court date.
7:43 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman dressed in black walking in the roadway on North Main. An officer said he saw only one woman walking in the area and she had a flashlight.
8:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
9:28 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects at Minnie Harris Park. They agreed to move along.
10:44 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Windsor Drive due to dogs barking incessantly in the area, possibly reacting to a prowler. Officers were notified.
