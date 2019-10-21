1:32 a.m. – A caller reported someone possibly trying to break into Andy Yeager Motors on the Bypass. An officer said no one was in the area when he arrived.
2:09 a.m. – A man called to report his vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of Pace Industries on the Bypass. A formal complaint was filed and officers were asked to watch for the vehicle.
9:53 a.m. – A dispatcher notified an officer on a traffic stop on Main Street that a caller reported the driver of the vehicle had been seen passing other drivers in the turn lane on Highway 65.
10:07 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject running in the turn lane of the Bypass near Crandall Avenue. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:59 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been involved in a disturbance with her boyfriend at their residence on Union Road for three days and she feared he was going to kill her. An officer said the caller was suffering some mental issues, but was otherwise fine. The man was advised of the proper steps to take for an eviction.
11:06 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject pulled sideways into a parking spot outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North and passed out. An officer spoke to the 39-year-old woman who admitted to using a controlled substance about a week earlier, but wasn’t impaired at the time.
11:32 a.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on North Spring Street. Officers arrested a 19-year-old male subject for third-degree domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $2,345 and a 19-year-old female subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. Both were later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
12:32 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Rush and Main.
1:27 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report she had sold a vehicle to a neighbor, who left town before the vehicle was completely paid off. In addition, she got a toll bill from the state of Virginia in the mail. She was advised it was a civil matter and told to contact a lawyer.
2:28 p.m. – An NARMC employee called to report an infant brought into the emergency room after parents were arrested had a large bruise on his head. A formal complaint was filed.
3:40 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking in the roadway at the intersection of Highway 65 and Walmart Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
4:44 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly disoriented driver pulling onto the parking lot outside Ozark Crossing. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
4:47 p.m. – A male subject called to report a ladder missing from his residence and he thought a neighbor might have it. He declined a formal complaint and said he would talk to the neighbor when he returned home.
5:15 p.m. – A man called to report his daughter and her boyfriend who were out of state had been calling and harassing him. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
5:43 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
9:24 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles hanging around outside Skate Mania and possibly getting ready to fight. An officer said the juveniles agreed to move along.
9:28 p.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a female inmate to Northwest Hospital in Springdale.
10:33 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on North Cherry. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music for the night.
10:57 p.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler outside her residence on North Chestnut. An officer didn’t locate anyone else in the area, but extra patrol was issued.
