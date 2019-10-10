1:29 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be helping a Boone County deputy with pursuit of a motorcycle northbound on Highway 65 near Sonic. Assist completed.
1:33 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on West Court. Information noted for future reference.
9:36 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Industrial Park Road and Forward Drive.
9:46 a.m. – A woman called to report her dog missing from her residence outside the city limits. Animal Control was notified.
10:05 a.m. – A caller reported someone had dumped a TV and other items on Speer Drive near the low-water bridge. The Street Department was also notified.
10:34 a.m. – A caller reported a man had made threats against some banks in the area. Information noted for future reference.
10:57 a.m. – Arkansas State Police sent a message regarding a tanker truck leaking fluid while northbound on Highway 65. Officers were notified, but Newton County authorities reported they had checked the tanker earlier and it was leaking water.
11:02 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about constitutional carry laws. Information given.
11:46 a.m. – DeSoto Parrish (Louisiana) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearms by certain persons with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and detectives were notified.
11:46 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Spring Road due to speeders.
11:48 a.m. – A caller reported an older woman without shoes walking up and down the main aisle at Walmart appeared to be disoriented. An officer said the woman was gone when he arrived.
11:49 a.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a baby crying in the area of the parking lot between Air Evac and NARMC. An officer checked the area and didn’t locate anything suspicious, but he did hear children in the distance.
12:41 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on North Willow to help with a possible drug overdose and suicidal male subject. An officer said no one was at the residence.
1:22 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 53-year-old woman for DWI, open container in vehicle, driving on a suspended license and no seat belt with bond set at $1,795, as well as on a Green Forest Police warrant for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $585. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:59 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cottonwood Road and the Bypass.
3:47 p.m. – A caller reported people smoking in a vehicle containing children outside Dairy Queen. Officers were notified.
4:19 p.m. – A female subject called to report her child’s babysitter was refusing to return money for days the child missed. She was advised it was a civil matter.
7:12 p.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to report losing $500 to a scammer out of Oklahoma. They were advised of possible steps to get the money back and to contact the Attorney General.
9:18 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose around the Family Budget Inn. Information left for Animal Control.
