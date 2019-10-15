1:07 a.m. – An officer out checking a suspicious vehicle parked outside Dairy Queen arrested a 24-year-old man on Boone County warrants for theft of property and failure to appear in court on failure to present registration with total bond set at $950. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:43 a.m. – An officer out at the hospital arrested a 22-year-old male subject on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license and disobey stop sign with bond set at $1,000 and a BCSO warrant for probation violation with bond set at $997 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:22 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject possibly hiding in the attic of a residence on West Bogle, but an officer said no one else was resent at the time.
4:30 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle parked behind Bill Wood Motor Company. Information noted for future reference.
6:36 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be helping firefighters with multiple alarms on Gladden Street. Assist completed.
6:56 a.m. – A big rig driver called via 911 to report he was southbound on Highway 65 through the north interchange when the air brakes on the truck went out. An officer said the vehicle was relocated to the old Flexsteel parking lot.
8:26 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male subject in the emergency room waiting room was possibly suicidal. An officer said the subject was combative, but didn’t want to hurt himself at the time.
8:33 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 near Walgreen’s.
9:14 a.m. – A male subject called to report a former partner had scammed him out of money and property. A few minutes later, the other party called with a similar complaint against the original caller. An officer explained both complaints would be civil matters.
9:13 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the roadway on the Bypass near Cashsaver. An officer located the subject, who said he was picking up cans, and told him to stay off the roadway.
9:17 a.m. – A wrecker service called to report a male subject was requesting a vehicle be repossessed from an individual who hadn’t registered it. An officer advised the caller the vehicle would need to be registered before it was eligible for repossession.
9:31 a.m. – An anonymous female subject called to report a dog running loose at Maplewood Cemetery. Animal Control located the dog, which was friendly, and returned it to the owner. The incident was also noted for future reference.
9:45 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 33-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
10:58 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 50-year-old female inmate with a warrant for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $940. She remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1101 a.m. – A female subject called to report her dog went missing from the Arkansas Welcome Center the previous Friday. Animal Control was notified.
11:16 a.m. – A man went to the HPD requesting a female subject be issued a criminal trespass warning for addresses on West Ridge and North Maple. Information noted for future reference.
11:35 a.m. – A female subject called to report her vehicle parked in front of the Boone County Library wouldn’t start. An officer said the vehicle did start and the caller was back on the road.
11:43 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two male subjects tried to take chargers, then left in a vehicle westbound. An officer located the vehicle at the Dollar General on Capps Road. A 20-year-old male subject was arrested for theft of property with bond set at $660 and placed in a holding cell at the HPD. A 17-year-old boy was cited into juvenile court for theft from building and later released to his mother.
12:01 p.m. – An employee at Vet IQ reported money stolen from a cash register. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:03 p.m. – An officer out at an address on East Bunn arrested a 53-year-old man for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
1:14 p.m. – A female subject called to report she was walking on South Chestnut when one of two dogs running loose bit her on the arm. Animal Control wasn’t able to catch the dogs and the caller declined a formal complaint.
1:48 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a portfolio stolen from her vehicle while it was parked outside El Mexico Lindo. A formal breaking-or-entering complaint was filed, but she called about an hour later stating she had found her property and no longer needed the formal report.
2:17 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush requested two subjects be issued criminal trespass warnings for the business. An officer at the store arrested a 25-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property with bond set at $5,000. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
2:22 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43 and the male subject was putting his hands on the female. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
3:28 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man had violated the protection order she held against him. An officer said the subject hadn’t been served with the order at the time, so the woman was advised of her legal options.
4:09 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,995 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
5:11 p.m. – A man called to report he had just asked his wife for a divorce and she was refusing to allow him to leave their residence. An officer responded and told the woman she couldn’t stop her husband from leaving. The caller grabbed some personal items and left.
5:28 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a subject reporting another subject had fictitious tags on a vehicle. Information noted and all other officers were notified.
6:31 p.m. – A woman called to report losing a key at Minnie Harris Park. Information noted in case it was turned in. She called back about two hours later to report her spare keys weren’t working, so she was leaving her vehicle at the park until the morning. Information noted for future reference.
6:58 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officer watch for a vehicle reported stolen in Berryville two days earlier. Officers were notified.
7:04 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a phone he found at Lake Harrison Park.
7:24 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for aggravated assault, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident. He was later released after posting $5,000 professional bond.
7:38 p.m. – A woman called to report her boyfriend locked her out of their residence. An officer said the caller was allowed back in the residence and he explained the proper steps for eviction. She called back a few minutes later to report half of her medical marijuana was missing. An officer took her statement, but no formal complaint was filed.
7:51 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old male subject for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $1,225 professional bond.
8:17 p.m. – A woman called to report two aggressive dogs wouldn’t let her out of her residence. An officer said the owner of the dogs was issued a warning for dogs at large and they were put away.
9:10 p.m. – A man called to report his juvenile son returned home and was high on a controlled substance. An officer said the boy wasn’t in possession of any drugs and the father was advised of the proper steps to take to file a Family in Need of Services petition.
9:21 p.m. – A woman called to report the male juvenile over whom she was guardian hadn’t returned home. She said she would contact his juvenile probation officer in the morning, but she asked that the information be noted for future reference.
10:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
11:19 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report his vehicle had been burglarized while parked outside Walmart. An officer said the stolen items were recovered and returned to the caller, then a 39-year-old man was arrested for breaking or entering, theft and criminal mischief with bond set at $10,000. He was also served with a Boone County warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no liability insurance with bond set at $960 and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
