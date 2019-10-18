5:46 a.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject opened a safe at his residence and stole medication, but he declined a formal complaint when an officer responded.
8:11 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported westbound on Industrial Park Road from the north interchange. An officer initiated a traffic stop, but he said the driver was fine.
9 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Spring Street. Information noted for future reference.
9:04 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been broken into at Ozark Auto Body over the previous weekend. A formal complaint was filed.
9:23 a.m. – A woman called to report she was driving by Pace Industries on the Bypass when she saw a female subject with her head hanging over the steering wheel of a vehicle and a male subject walking away carrying a sack. The caller thought there might have been some sort of disturbance between the two. An officer spoke to the female, who was fine, but the male was no longer in the area when he arrived.
9:28 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from the north city limits. An officer followed a vehicle matching the description, but noted no violations.
9:52 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a fraudulent check written on his bank account. A formal complaint was filed.
10:24 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about putting his old license plate on a new vehicle. He was advised of his options.
11:13 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Peach Street. Animal Control was notified.
11:28 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man and a woman using her personal information to obtain insurance. An officer determined the man and woman used the complainant’s address for a DHS case, so she was referred to that office.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported a man carrying a gun outside a doctor’s office on North Spring Street. An officer said the 58-year-old man was advised to leave the weapon in his vehicle.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious man and woman with a toddler appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance inside the Goodwill Store. An officer said a Boone County deputy was on scene when he arrived and the subjects were escorted from the property at management’s request.
12:06 p.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a male inmate to Boone County District Court. He was taken back to Newton County about an hour later.
12:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report her parents had physically assaulted her and were trying to kick her out of their residence. An officer arrested the 18-year-old caller for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
12:56 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting in a vehicle parked outside Quality Inn, then leaving together at a high rate of speed northbound. Officers were notified.
1:05 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Maple and Stephenson.
1:05 p.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police notified the HPD that they received a call from the mother of a 25-year-old woman in Harrison who might be suicidal. They also sent a picture of the woman in question. The woman also later reported receiving a message from a male subject stating that he thought he knew what happened to her daughter and that he was sorry. Officers went to the area where the latter phone appeared to be pinging and showed people in the area the picture, but no one had seen her. About two hours later, Branson Police reported the phone appeared to be pinging at NARMC. An officer located the woman, who said she was being treated for anxiety, but she didn’t to hurt herself. She left in a vehicle with a male subject.
1:40 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her niece being raped. An officer determined the incident had already been reported.
1:45 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on South Ash. Animal Control was notified.
2 p.m. – A male subject call to being harassed by a subject who claimed to be a woman asking for naked pictures, then claiming to be a man and trying to blackmail him. A formal complaint was filed for harassing communications.
2:23 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Summerhill Court. Animal Control was notified.
4:44 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Colton’s. Officers were notified.
4:50 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance in a residence on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said it had been verbal only.
5:49 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on South Spruce after she found a blanket on her porch that morning.
6:20 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance dancing in and out of the roadway on North Pine. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:51 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had broken a window in her vehicle parked outside Colton’s. An officer said it appeared someone had accidentally slung gravel that damaged the window.
7:05 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter sent her a threatening text message. An officer explained the proper steps to obtain an order of protection.
7:57 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
9:47 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Buckets. A formal complaint was filed.
10:17 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles outside the White Oak Station on the Bypass appeared to be trying to get an adult female subject to buy them beer. An officer spoke to the juveniles, but none of them had alcohol on them and the adult female in question wasn’t 21 anyway.
