12:42 a.m. – A woman called to report a possible prowler on West Wilson, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary when he checked the area.
1:16 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old man for license plate lamp out, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released after posting $1,560 bond.
7:55 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a male inmate to Boone County District Court. They made the return trip about two hours later.
8:51 a.m. – A 70-year-old woman went to the HPD to report a friend in China sent her a $7,500 money order. She said she deposited it in her bank account and sent him the money, then it turned out to be fraudulent. A formal complaint was filed.
9:24 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject looking in windows of vehicles on the Walmart parking lot. An officer spoke to store management, who said the 31-year-old man was homeless and slept in his car. The officer told the subject to move along and to check with management that night to make sure it was OK for him to sleep there.
9:35 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the legality of having a medical marijuana card and a concealed carry permit. Information given.
9:57 a.m. – A caller reported the trailer came loose from an 18-wheeler on Highway 65 South near Flexsteel. An officer said the roadway was cleared.
10:10 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a vehicle abandoned outside First Presbyterian Church. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Harrison, so detectives were notified. The vehicle was also returned to the owner.
10:44 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Vista Drive. Animal Control was notified.
10:55 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 31-year-old woman on a state warrant for parole violation with no bond amount shown and an HPD warrant for DWI (drugs) with bond set at $3,460 cash only. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
12:06 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her boyfriend beat her up that morning. A formal complaint was filed for domestic battery.
12:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
12:15 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a room at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the man and woman agreed to separate.
12:23 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at the Northvale Shopping Center.
12:33 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to detectives.
1:33 p.m. – A woman called to know her options regarding a man stalking his wife and threatening to go to her place of employment. An officer said that if the subject did show up he would be issued a criminal trespass warning.
2:01 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject looking in a vehicle parked outside a residence on Russell Drive. An officer said the subject was the owner of the vehicle.
2:10 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man yelled and cursed at her while she was at the DHS office. The man had already left the property, so the complainant was advised to notify police if she had more problems with him.
2:40 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting his property back from a former residence. He was advised of his options.
2:55 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject outside the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply was asking people for a ride and was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
3:04 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject suspected of shoplifting walked out of the store. Officers didn’t locate the suspect after checking the area.
3:37 p.m. – A caller reported a snake inside a residence on Gipson Road. Animal Control was notified.
3:47 p.m. – A woman called to report a part of the canopy over gas pumps at Murphy USA fell and broke the windshield of her vehicle. An officer said that because the vehicle wasn’t in operation at the time the incident didn’t qualify as a parking lot accident. The caller was advised to contact the rental company about the vehicle.
4:26 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious subject sitting in a vehicle parked on Argyle. An officer said the female occupant was talking to a friend on the phone, so she was advised to pick a different location to park to avoid raising suspicion.
4:38 p.m. – A caller reported an unsecured child in a vehicle southbound on Main Street. Officers were notified.
4:55 p.m. – An anonymous female subject called to report one of her son’s classmates said he had killed his stepfather and wanted to kill himself. An officer spoke to the boy, who said he didn’t want to hurt himself, and to the stepfather, who said he would take care of the problem with the boy’s mother.
5:36 p.m. – A man called to report his 17-year-old son was being unruly and was trying to take the caller’s vehicle without permission. An officer spoke to the boy and told him to listen to his father.
5:42 p.m. – A woman called to report she needed information about her son. She said she didn’t want to go to the hospital and that she was not crazy. An officer responded to her address and said the 55-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
6:13 p.m. – A parking lot, hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
6:22 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at the Ranch House Plaza. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:37 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported finding a possible controlled substance. An officer said it was actually an empty bag and it was disposed of.
8:33 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked at the Sports Complex.
8:57 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a vehicle on fire on Highway 43 between Old Bergman Road and Highway 7 North. An officer said the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
9:03 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked at Minnie Harris Park. A 23-year-old male subject was arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,196.18 cash only and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:10 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle with emergency lights activated parked on Vista Drive. An officer said the vehicle had run out of gas and someone had brought more for it while he was on scene.
10:30 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 48-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery and violation of a protection order with bond set at $2,870. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
