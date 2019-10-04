3:13 a.m. – A male subject called to report his mother thought she heard someone in their residence on North Liberty. He said he didn’t find anyone, but he still asked for an officer to check the residence. Assist completed and extra patrol was issued.
7:34 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Skyline Drive due to speeders.
8:23 a.m. – An officer out at an address on South Cherry arrested a 54-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on violation of clean premises ordinance. He was later released with a new court date after posting $405 professional bond.
9:19 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on North Walnut near the Durand Center.
9:28 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
10:09 a.m. – A 22-year-old male subject went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for first-degree criminal mischief. He was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
10:19 a.m. – A woman called to report a vehicle had been burglarized while parked on Melshire. A formal complaint was filed.
1:05 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:34 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at Prospect and Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
2:39 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a handyman who had done some work on her house. Information noted for future reference.
2:48 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from Lake Shore Drive. Officers were notified.
3:06 p.m. – A caller reported a 71-year-old man got off the bus at Kum & Go and someone was supposed to give him a ride elsewhere, but they took off with his personal belongings and money. An officer said he wasn’t able to make contact with the subject who left with the man’s property, but he was taken to NARMC EMS due to chest pains. About 45 minutes later, the man was discharged from the hospital and wanted to file a formal complaint. About the same time, the subject who was supposed to give the man a ride contacted the officer and said the man had given police a false identity. It was then discovered that he was wanted on a Conway Police warrant for failure to appear in court on improper lane change, defective equipment and driving on a suspended license with no bond until a first appearance in court. He was released to Conway Police about 10 p.m.
3:14 p.m. – A caller reported a possible physical disturbance at an address on Union Road, but an officer spoke to the occupants and they said it had been verbal only.
4:02 p.m. – A caller reported finding two packs of cigarettes, a couple of dollar bills and a car key behind a business. An officer determined the property came from the purse that was stolen from a woman the previous day. The owner was notified.
4:22 p.m. – A caller reported two “big old dogs” were chasing children on West Ridge, and that it had been an ongoing problem. An officer located the owner of the dogs and issued her a citation for dog at large. The information was also left for Animal Control to do a follow-up visit.
5:11 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a power line down on North Pine and asked for an officer to confirm before Entergy was notified. An officer said it was a cable TV line and he removed it from the roadway.
5:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on South Pine from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
7:01 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman screaming at an address on North 3rd Street before the call was disconnected. Another caller reported seeing some people loading a female subject into a vehicle outside the residence and leaving. An officer determined the female subject had passed out and she was taken to NARMC by the other individuals. However, she regained consciousness and declined medical treatment, so they took her back home.
8:11 p.m. – A woman in Pea Ridge called to report her daughter lost her cell phone at the High School while attending a sports event. A formal complaint was filed.
8:30 p.m. – A caller reported two intoxicated subjects leaving the Spirit store in a vehicle northbound on Main Street. Officers were notified, but didn’t locate the subjects at the time. However, an officer did locate and stop the vehicle later that night. An 18-year-old male subject was arrested for no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property, as well as on a warrant for theft of property. He was later released after posting a total of $2,010 professional bond. An 18-year-old female subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and later released after posting $365 professional bond.
8:45 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female shoplifter in custody. An officer arrested the 49-year-old woman for theft of property and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
8:52 p.m. – A woman called to report she stopped at Murphy USA to use the restroom and she exited to find a man who grabbed her by the arm, tell her she was headed for Fayetteville. An officer spoke to the woman, who was adamant that she didn’t want to file a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
9:23 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 33-year-old man wanted for felony battery, but the request was canceled about 10 p.m.
9:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject had been harassing him and his wife by text message. When asked if he had blocked the number, he said he had, but the communication continued. An officer explained the proper steps to block an unwanted caller.
10:48 p.m. – An employee at Quality Inn reported a highly-intoxicated guest being belligerent in the lobby and refusing to go to his room. An officer arrested the 38-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
