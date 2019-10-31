12:54 a.m. – An employee at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart reported a male subject sleeping under a table. An officer said the subject agreed to gather his belongings and move along.
1:10 a.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle at an address on the Bypass. The caller also said he was giving the owner a ride home to Western Grove due to the weather. Information noted for future reference.
2:25 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject standing in the roadway on Highway 65 North and refusing to move even after the caller honked the car horn. An officer arrested the 63-year-old woman for obstructing a highway with bond set at $215. She was later released on a signature bond.
7:30 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
8:21 a.m. – A caller reported dogs continually running loose on South Walnut. Animal Control was notified.
8:23 a.m. – Hutchinson, Kansas, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 72-year-old woman for hot checks with bond set at $5,000. The warrant was confirmed valid, but Hutchinson authorities refused to hold her for medical reasons.
9:49 a.m. – A woman called on behalf of her mother regarding a female subject that moved into the mother’s residence and was refusing to leave. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
10:46 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her husband missing. She said she had filed a restraining order against him and he had been staying at various locations in town, but she was trying to get the order lifted. An officer was able to talk to the man, who said he was fine and just abiding by the restraining order by not having contact with her. Information noted for future reference.
10:39 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Reflections. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:14 a.m. – A caller reported a man and woman moved out of the Pioneer Ridge Apartments and left a dog behind. Animal Control was able to retrieve the dog and make contact with the owner. The owner said he had made arrangements for a neighbor to take care of the dog, but they failed to do so. Information noted for future reference.
11:58 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on East Milum. Animal Control was notified.
1:39 p.m. – A man called to report his 56-year-old father moved from California to Harrison, but the family hadn’t been able to contact him since that time. An officer went to the address provided, but the man wasn’t present.
1:56 p.m. – A caller reported a girl walking on North Spring Street and the caller was concerned because she appeared to be school age. An officer didn’t locate the girl after checking the area.
2:45 p.m. – An employee at Domino’s reported a subject ordering food and paying with fake money. The caller management would take the counterfeit money to the HPD to file a formal complaint.
2:50 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been in the bathroom at Casey’s on South Main for more than an hour. An officer said the elderly man was fine and had just fallen asleep.
3:04 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to be served with a read-only warrant for failure to comply with court orders on speeding. She was later released with a new court date.
3:49 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle on the old junior high parking lot appeared to have been wrecked and both airbags had deployed. An officer located the owner and filed a report for a traffic incident.
3:48 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a Boone County Library employee accused him of raising his voice and using derogatory terms with her. He was advised there were no criminal infractions and of the steps he could take.
4:01 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a window air conditioner stolen from a residence on North Chestnut. An officer spoke to the man, who said he would try to resolve the problem on his own before filing a formal complaint.
4:41 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 33-year-old man for shoplifting and criminal trespass with bond set at $6,715.58 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
4:59 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on Capps Road reported two young female subjects stuffed their pockets full of merchandise and fled the store in a vehicle. An officer left a statement form for management to complete for a formal complaint and officers were asked to watch for the vehicle that was described by license plate.
5:59 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officer watch for a 15-year-old girl reported as a runaway from Alpena. Officers were notified.
6:17 p.m. – A woman called to report she hit something on the Bypass near Car Mart and it blew out a tire on her vehicle. She said her husband was trying to remove the object, but traffic was too heavy. An officer removed a cinder block from the roadway.
8:18 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the roadway on highway 65 North near Arby’s. An officer located the subject, but he was walking in the grass.
9:56 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone stealing a prescription medication from a pharmacy. She was advised of the proper steps required to file a formal complaint.
11:19 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject had been loitering at Kum & Go and asking people for a ride. An officer located the woman, who turned 29 that day, and she was taken to a location in Alpena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.