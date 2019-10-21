6:06 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving an open-line call from an address on Columbine Cove. An officer went to the location, but the occupants said they didn’t call 911.
10:24 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported on Bunker Road. Officers were notified.
10:43 p.m. – A caller reported women’s clothing scattered around Woodland Heights Baptist Church. An officer collected the items and filed a report for found property.
11:19 a.m. – A landlord called to report he was issuing an eviction notice at an address on North Sycamore. Information noted for future reference.
11:57 a.m. – A FedEx security guard called requesting the status of an abandoned vehicle. Information given.
12:17 p.m. – A female subject called to report her fiancé lost his wallet in town the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12:23 p.m. – A female subject called to report losing her wallet in town the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
1:43 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Highland, but an officer said the subject was fine and didn’t want to hurt himself.
2:52 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a woman being treated there for a domestic assault. An officer said the subject declined formal charges because the incident in question happened about a week earlier.
3:07 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a male subject shoplifted several items and left in a vehicle. An officer said the 26-year-old man was located and agreed to return the property to the store and management declined formal charges. He was issued a criminal trespass warning for the business.
4:36 p.m. – A woman called to report she allowed her ex-husband to take their son to his home out of town and he was refusing to return the boy. An officer said the parties had originally agreed that she would go to pick up the boy, but she was refusing. The ex-husband said he had even agreed to meet the caller halfway and she declined that offer. She was advised no laws had been broken.
4:35 p.m. – A caller reported a man hit a woman on the arm while parked in a car outside a residence on South Hickory. An officer arrested the 33-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:36 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject was calling and texting her even though she told him to stop. An officer spoke to the suspect and told him to leave the caller alone.
6:45 p.m. – A reckless driver on a motorcycle was reported eastbound on Capps Road approaching the city limits. Officers were notified.
10:52 p.m. – A caller reported two reckless drivers southbound on Main Street from the north interchange. Officers were notified.
11:08 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a woman screaming in the area of House of Hope, but officers didn’t locate anything suspicious in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.