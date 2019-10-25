2:48 a.m. – An employee at Holiday Inn Express reported a male subject was eating breakfast in the lobby and claimed to be a guest, which he was not. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
7:13 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female psychiatric patient left the hospital wearing paper scrubs. An officer located the woman at her own residence, but there was no hold placed by the hospital.
8:04 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Main and Central. A second ambulance was requested at the scene minutes later due to a male subject suffering a heart attack.
8:36 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported a Main and Spruce.
9:51 a.m. – An employee at Casey’s on South Main reported having a female shoplifter in custody, but she fled from the store before an officer arrived on scene. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate her. Management said they would gather proper documentation for a formal complaint later.
10:24 a.m. – A representative of First Assembly of God Church called to report two juvenile females had been going door to door collecting money for the church, but they didn’t represent the church in any way. He asked that the information be noted for future reference and that the girls be identified if located.
11:42 a.m. – A man on North Robinson called to report a female subject had been rummaging through his vehicle, the she fled in another vehicle when he confronted her. An officer said the car the caller described might be one that had been reported stolen three days earlier, but it wasn’t located after a check of the area at the time. However, another caller a little while later reported a female subject parked a black car on East Washington. It was the vehicle reported stolen and the 23-year-old female subject was arrested for theft by receiving with bond set at $5,000. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:44 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Gipson Road after video surveillance footage revealed a male subject changing into girl’s clothing on the playground outside Woodland Heights Baptist Church, then returning later and leaving the clothing behind.
12:06 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Industrial Park Road near the north interchange.
12:06 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver that ran him off the road on Highway 65 near Walmart and one of his co-workers reported the same driver ran her off the road on Main Street. Officers were notified.
12:13 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a male subject yelling for help in the area of East Bunn. An officer responded and some other people in the area reported hearing the subject yelling for help, but he was taken to NARMC. An officer located the subject at the hospital and he was being treated for medical concerns.
12:38 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting his property back from his son, with whom he had been in business. He was advised of his options.
1:31 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting help finding a place to stay for the night. Information given.
1:45 p.m. – A caller reported hearing several gunshots in the area of The Links. An officer spoke to some people in the area, but they hadn’t heard any gunshots. Information noted for future reference.
2:10 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had been in a disturbance with his father at an address on South Maple. An officer said the subjects agreed to work out their differences and neither wanted to pursue charges.
2:19 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the Walmart parking lot. Officers were notified.
2:51 p.m. – A 21-year-old female subject went to the HPD to be served a warrant for failure to appear in court on careless or prohibited driving with accident and failure to present license with bond set at $550. She was later released on a signature bond.
3:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South approaching the city limits. An officer stopped the vehicle a few minutes later, but the driver was fine.
3:40 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a female juvenile asking to talk to an officer about her parents allowing a controlled substance in their residence. A formal complaint was filed.
3:55 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject panhandling in the area of Hudson’s Supermarket and possibly trying to break into vehicles. An officer didn’t locate the subject after checking the area.
4:18 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,470 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but it wasn’t served because the subject was going to be transported back to Van Buren County the following morning after a court appearance.
4:20 p.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a combative male patient. Assist completed.
4:28 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been involved in a minor wreck on Brookhaven Lane and had exchanged insurance information with the other driver about 20 minutes earlier, but she wanted to talk to an officer. The officer said the parties worked out their differences.
6:12 p.m. – A man called to request an officer speak to his 13-year-old son about not listening to his parents and not going to school. An officer obliged and said the boy agreed to behave.
7:38 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject went to her residence stating he was looking for someone, but he needed to go inside to see if they were there. When she declined the request and called to her husband, the subject left in a vehicle. Officers were notified and extra patrol was issued.
11:28 p.m. – A caller reported hearing an audible alarm in the area of her residence on North Industrial Park Road, but an officer determined a maintenance man had changed out smoke alarms and one of them was going off in a nearby dumpster.
11:49 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 19-year-old female subject for speeding 17 over, driving left of center, underage DUI and minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $1,281. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. Another 19-year-old female subject was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $440, but she was later released on a signature bond.
