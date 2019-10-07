4:51 a.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle driving in circles on Brooke Drive while blaring the horn and possibly harassing someone. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
8:43 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her nephew changing the door lock on her sister’s residence without permission while the sister was in a nursing home. She was advised it was a civil matter.
9:27 a.m. – A caller reported two stray dogs running loose on East South Avenue. An officer said the dogs ran off when he arrived, so the information was left for Animal Control.
9:39 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her landlord telling she had to move out immediately although there was no lease agreement. An officer advised her of her options.
9:58 a.m. – A caller reported an older man was dropped off outside Kum & Go and appeared to be confused. An officer spoke to the 64-year-old man and said he appeared to be fine and knew where he was.
10:53 a.m. – An officer on patrol at Minnie Harris Park arrested a 51-year-old man for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,025. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:53 a.m. – A woman called to report she accidentally locked her dog in her vehicle. Assist complete.
12:37 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 North from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
12:55 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a man had violated the no-contact order she held against him and damaged her property. A formal complaint was filed.
1:29 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report receiving a text message from a number she didn’t know and asking to talk to an officer about it. She was referred to Searcy County authorities.
1:56 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Arvest Bank on North Walnut. Officers were notified.
3:50 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles going inside the old junior high building, possibly doing damage and smoking a controlled substance. An officer didn’t locate any at the building.
4:09 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a male subject using her debit card to buy pizza. An officer advised her she would need to provide additional information for a formal complaint.
4:29 p.m. – A woman called to report her daughter had been walking that morning when someone tried to lure her into a residence. An officer determined the residence was outside the city, so she was referred to Boone County authorities.
5:13 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle improperly parked on West Bogle. An officer ran the license plate number and VIN and didn’t get any returns on either.
6:35 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked for several hours outside The Home Depot. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived on scene.
7:52 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject stumbling around on the old junior high parking lot, then leaving in a vehicle. An officer on a traffic stop with the vehicle arrested the 67-year-old man for DWI with bond set at $890. He was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
8:22 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old woman on a Newton County warrant for first-degree criminal mischief. She was later released after posting $1,180 professional bond.
10:24 p.m. – A man called to report his adult daughter sent him a message saying she was afraid of her boyfriend. An officer went to the address given and spoke to both parties. The female said her boyfriend had been suicidal the previous day, but wasn’t that night. She wasn’t very cooperative with police in giving information and left the residence.
11:02 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.