2:13 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a man for tampering with physical evidence, refusal to submit to arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
6:57 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in a chicken truck northbound on Highway 65 from the south city limits. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver about the potential consequences of his actions.
9:33 a.m. – A 43-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
10:24 a.m. – An employee at M&M Transmission reported someone entered the business and damaged property, and that fluid was missing. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
10:35 a.m. – The unattended death of an elderly man was reported at an address on North Spring Road.
11:54 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a male subject she met on Facebook had been harassing her and sending her threatening messages. An officer determined the suspect lived on Poplar Bluff, Missouri, so she was referred to that department.
12:07 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
12:09 p.m. – A female subject called to report she thought someone was using her phone number to locate her children. She was advised to talk to her service carrier.
12:21 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone had taken money from his bank account. He was advised of the proper documentation needed for a formal complaint.
12:46 p.m. – A caller reported a manic, suicidal and homeless male subject had been in the courthouse for several hours and was refusing to leave. Officers responded and the 37-year-old man agreed to leave, but he declined any medical treatment. His father arrived on scene and said he would care for his son that day.
1:01 p.m. – A woman called to report a homeless man was hanging around the back steps of her residence and she thought he might have spent the night there. An officer said the 40-year-old man agreed to move along and was advised the caller didn’t want him on the property anymore.
3:34 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop was notified the license plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen. A 46-year-old man was arrested for theft by receiving and no seat belt, then later released after posting $750 professional bond.
3:50 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject assaulted him about an hour before he called the HPD. He said his back was injured in the assault and he couldn’t go to the HPD to file a formal complaint. He was advised to go to the HPD when he was sober to complete a statement form.
3:57 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on North Rowland near Eagle Heights Baptist Church. Officers were notified.
4 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle stolen from his yard after the storm a few nights earlier. He said the keys had been in his residence and $100 in cash was also missing. A formal complaint was filed.
4:37 p.m. – Multiple callers reported a tree had fallen on the southbound lane of Highway 65 just south of Flexsteel. ArDOT was notified and an officer said the tree fell on an 18-wheeler. The driver was fine, but there were poles snapped and lines down. Windstream was also notified and were on scene cleaning up.
5:42 p.m. – A woman on North Rowland called to report her husband had caught the dog Animal Control had been chasing two days earlier. They agreed to keep the dog until morning, so the information was left for Animal Control.
5:50 p.m. – A caller reported someone trying to dump trash illegally in the 1500 block of North Main. Officers were notified, but the vehicle was gone when they checked the area.
6:19 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report someone harassing and threatening him and his family. An officer spoke to both parties and told them to leave each other alone.
8:45 p.m. – A female subject called to report she thought someone broke into her residence while she was in the hospital having a baby. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
9:55 p.m. – North Little Rock Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 49-year-old man for failure to appear in court on public intoxication with bond set at $870. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD. However, North Little Rock notified the HPD about 6:30 the next morning that they could no longer hold the man, so he was released on a signature bond.
10:32 p.m. – A man called to report he was involved in a disturbance with his ex-girlfriend/roommate at his residence. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only and the caller was advised of the proper eviction process.
10:47 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject had been trying to pick a fight with her all day and was trying to slap the phone out of her hand as she was calling police. An officer said the male subject was gone when he arrived, but the female was advised to call again if he returned. Extra patrol was also issued.
