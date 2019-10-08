6:21 a.m. – A woman called to report some kind of animal in the attic of her house. Animal Control was notified.
6:34 a.m. – A man called to report someone had broken the back windshield out of his vehicle while it was parked on North Maple. He declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted for insurance purposes.
8:08 a.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside Collins Insurance. An officer said the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen, so the caller was advised of the steps to have it removed.
8:11 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about an unknown animal going onto her porch. Animal Control was notified.
8:17 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a tenant not vacating a residence after being evicted. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
8:24 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked on Easy Street. An officer responded and arrested a 20-year-old female subject for DWI (drugs), no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $2,625. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:15 a.m. – A man called to report he backed over a natural gas meter with his vehicle on South Oak. Firefighters and Black Hills Energy were also notified.
10:39 a.m. – A 27-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on no proof of insurance, no seat belt and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $2,090 cash only. He was issued a new court date and remained incarcerated.
10:43 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject passed out in a vehicle at the car wash near Car Mart. An officer checked on the 45-year-old man, but said he was fine.
10:46 a.m. – A 47-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of a controlled substance. She was later released after posting $1,085 professional bond.
10:51 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Central after an eagle decoration was taken from a motorcycle.
11 a.m. – A caller reported a highly-intoxicated male subject had fallen at an address on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
11:33 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on Country Circle. Animal Control was notified.
11:58 a.m. – A detective advised dispatch that a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding on a 17-year-old boy was deleted after his grandmother posted $152 cash bond and paid a $50 warrant service fee.
12 p.m. – A caller reported four subjects parked in a vehicle outside Holiday Inn Express appeared to be smoking a controlled substance. Officers responded, but no arrests were recorded.
12:17 p.m. – An anonymous caller asked to talk to an officer about a juvenile vaping and the legal age limit. Information given regarding the legal age to buy tobacco products.
1:17 p.m. – An employee at NARMC requested an officer help with an intoxicated male subject causing problems and refusing to stay in bed. An officer said the subject had been sedated before he arrived on scene.
1:21 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about her 3-year-old son possibly being sexually abused. Due to the age of all children involved, she was referred to Grandma’s House.
2:22 p.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 40-year-old man for failure to appear in court on probation violation with bond set at $5,400 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD. Searcy County advised the man would be going to prison on their charges, but they would try to get the warrant cleared before he was transported.
2:08 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Eagle Heights Baptist Church. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:13 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Windsor Drive due to criminal mischief done to a residence in the nighttime hours.
2:23 p.m. – A 59-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
2:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled instead. The pursuit left the city limits on Highway 65 North, but the vehicle stopped at Bear Creek Springs. A 36-year-old woman was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and fleeing in a vehicle. She was later released after posting $10,000 professional bond.
2:57 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Casey’s on South Main. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:10 p.m. – A 17-year-old girl went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on speeding. She was later released after posting $395 cash bond.
3:32 p.m. – A woman called to report juveniles damaging her property on West Ridge. She asked that an officer talk to their parents and tell them to stay off her property and an officer obliged. Extra patrol was also issued.
4:04 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 41-year-old man on an unspecified Searcy County warrant. He was taken to the Boone County Jail to await extradition and Searcy County authorities were notified.
4:45 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from the Days Inn parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
5:06 p.m. – A caller reported two subjects in a vehicle parked beside Industrial Park Road were performing lewd acts on each other. An officer spoke to the 21-year-old male and 18-year-old female about the potential consequences of their actions.
6:20 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Country Circle due to the attempted poisoning of a dog.
6:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend was leaving his residence with their child. An officer spoke to the female subject, who said she had a ride coming to get her and she was fine.
6:37 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a female subject was seen near a car outside the Walmart Garden Center with her pants pulled down. An officer responded and talked with a store employee who said there was no reason at the time for the 54-year-old woman to be issued a criminal trespass warning, but management would keep an eye on her.
6:32 p.m. – A caller reported a 3-year-old boy wandering near the Bypass on East Prospect. An officer determined the boy lived nearby with his mother and they were fine at the time. The woman was also notified of a warrant out for her for failure to comply with court orders and she said she would go to the HPD later to take care of it.
6:38 p.m. – A male subject called to report losing his wallet somewhere in town. Information noted in case it was turned in.
6:57 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Industrial Park Road due to speeders.
7:27 p.m. – A male juvenile called via 911 to report he was lost in a wooded area off of Skyline Drive. A 911 dispatcher reported the location where the phone was pinging and an officer located the boy at the Dollar General on Capps Road. An officer took the boy home and spoke to his mother, who said he sometimes goes into the woods when they have arguments, but he comes back home.
7:43 p.m. – A man called yelling at a dispatcher regarding an incident that occurred at an unknown time or place. He seemed to be intoxicated and wasn’t making sense. An officer spoke to the caller about the incident in which a child was located on East Prospect.
9:33 p.m. – An officer out at NARMC was approached by a woman reporting a man had sent her 12-year-old daughter a message with inappropriate language. The officer determined the incident would be harassing communications and the woman was advised of the proper steps to take if she wanted to pursue charges.
